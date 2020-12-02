Shadow Mountain Village to open in Bellemont in early 2021

Shadow Mountain Village, a 94-unit townhome community in Bellemont, is nearing completion, with its first residents set to arrive this spring.

Individual townhouses, about a quarter of which will face National Forest land, range from 1,600 to 1,818 square feet and start in price in the high $200,000s. The community itself, located on the property to the east of the Days Inn hotel, will also have amenities including a dog park, pickle ball court, playground and gazebos with barbecues.

“We wanted to come up with something that was unique, something that would appeal to every type of buyer and also something that we felt was more affordable for the Flagstaff area than what we were seeing out there as options for people,” said Tim Campbell, owner and president of Solid Homes, the recently renamed builder of Shadow Mountain Homes.

Campbell said, so far, teachers and “working people” from Flagstaff and other areas of northern Arizona in particular have expressed an interest in the customizable homes, sales of which will begin this month.

The team just finished paving the neighborhood and walkways will also be created to connect the community to commercial areas, Campbell added, after the completion of a roundabout at the intersection of Transwestern Road, Shadow Mountain Drive and Brannigan Park Road.