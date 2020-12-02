Shadow Mountain Village to open in Bellemont in early 2021

Shadow Mountain Village, a 94-unit townhome community in Bellemont, is nearing completion, with its first residents set to arrive this spring.
Individual townhouses, about a quarter of which will face National Forest land, range from 1,600 to 1,818 square feet and start in price in the high $200,000s. The community itself, located on the property to the east of the Days Inn hotel, will also have amenities including a dog park, pickle ball court, playground and gazebos with barbecues.
“We wanted to come up with something that was unique, something that would appeal to every type of buyer and also something that we felt was more affordable for the Flagstaff area than what we were seeing out there as options for people,” said Tim Campbell, owner and president of Solid Homes, the recently renamed builder of Shadow Mountain Homes.
Campbell said, so far, teachers and “working people” from Flagstaff and other areas of northern Arizona in particular have expressed an interest in the customizable homes, sales of which will begin this month.
The team just finished paving the neighborhood and walkways will also be created to connect the community to commercial areas, Campbell added, after the completion of a roundabout at the intersection of Transwestern Road, Shadow Mountain Drive and Brannigan Park Road.
Construction of a roundabout is a component of Coconino County’s Bellemont Access and Safety Improvements Project to address traffic flow and safety issues at this intersection and is designed to tie into the right-of-way the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is creating in the area.
According to a Nov. 21 update from Coconino County, construction of the roundabout will begin in the spring because of a delay in the bedrock removal process. Installation of culverts was recently completed, though, in preparation for the roundabout.
Plans for the Shadow Mountain Village project were first presented to community members in 2018 and were approved by the Coconino County Board of Supervisors in August 2019. The project’s groundbreaking was in April and two model homes are scheduled to open by mid-January.
The team that now comprises Solid Homes was previously involved in the creation of Bellemont’s Flagstaff Meadows as well as 40 homes in Presidio in the Pines in west Flagstaff. Campbell said over the next two to three years, the group also plans to complete two additional developments in Bellemont: a duplex home project to the west of the Pilot Travel Center and another at the eastern end of Shadow Mountain Drive with single family homes. Both developments are expected to have about 100 homes each to accommodate the interest the developer has seen in the area.
Christian Talbot, Solid Homes vice president of operations, said Bellemont is especially appealing to buyers as a “Zoom town” for remote workers and students completing school online.
“As you’re starting to see in various pockets of the country, people are starting to work from home, but fleeing the expensive cities, so we see an opportunity there,” Talbot said.
RV and boat storage
On Wednesday evening, the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for a requested zone change and design review for a 232-space recreational vehicle and boat storage yard on the 4.82-acre parcel directly to the east of Shadow Mountain Village.
The current proposal includes five covered storage areas, two of which are enclosed garages, and a small office. Of the total spaces, only nine would be uncovered.
According to the hearing’s agenda, such a purpose is permitted on the property, which is currently a Planned Community zone, but the applicant — Tempe-based Vinson Realty and Investment — is requesting a change in the parcel’s Commercial Heavy zoning standards in order to create more covered storage areas and an 8-foot-high masonry fence.
This project is the fourth hearing scheduled for Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. and will held online via Zoom. The link to the meeting is available online at https://coconino.az.gov/2216/Public-Hearings-Zoning-Boards-and-Commis. Comments for the Commission can be emailed to wmcneely@coconino.az.gov before or during the hearing.
