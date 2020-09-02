× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives with the Flagstaff Police Department would like to make the following sex offender notification:

Harold Parrish, 54, is living at 4185 E. Huntington Drive in Flagstaff. He was convicted of molestation of a child and kidnapping in 2011.

Craig Harvey Pelt, 27, is living at 1120 W. Kaibab Lane in Flagstaff. He was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor in 2016.

Charles William VanKirk Jr., 54, is living at 2440 E. Lucky Lane, Room 206. He was convicted of three counts of immoral and indecent acts with a child in 1990.

Sex offender notifications are required by Arizona law. Resident abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated by the police department.

