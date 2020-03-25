Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to make the following sex offender notifications:

James Lowell Wallace, 40, living at 8800 Marys Drive in the Doney Park area of Flagstaff. He was convicted of rape in Stevens County Superior Court on Nov. 6, 1998. Wallace was also convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in the same court on Sept. 7, 2010.

Thomas Julian Woodall, 48, living at 1 Pine Ridge Drive in the Pine Del area of Flagstaff. Woodall was convicted of kidnapping in 1992 and sexual conduct with a minor in 2016.

Sex offender notifications are required by Arizona law. Resident abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated by the police department.

