Sex Offender Notification

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Flagstaff Police Department would like to make the following sex offender notifications:

Bruce Luther Long, 43, is living at 1120 West Kaibab Lane in Flagstaff. He was convicted of one count of abusive sexual contact with a minor in 2010 and failure to register in 2015.

Cedric Luther, 32, is living at 4185 East Huntington Drive in Flagstaff. He was convicted of one count of sexual conduct with a minor in 2013.

Paul Daniel Dewoody, 35, is living at 4185 East Huntington Drive in Flagstaff. He was convicted on counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, seduction of minor via phone and indecent exposure.

Sex offender notifications are required by Arizona law. Resident abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated by the police department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0