Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Flagstaff Police Department would like to make the following sex offender notification:

Ronald Tsosie, 52, is living at 1120 W Kaibab Lane in Flagstaff. He was convicted of two counts of sexual abuse in 1995 and one count of sexual assault in 2016.

Sex offender notifications are required by Arizona law. Resident abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated by the police department.

