Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to make the following sex offender notification:
You have free articles remaining.
James Lowell Wallace, 40, living at 8800 Marys Drive in the Doney Park area of Flagstaff. He was convicted of rape in Stevens County Superior Court on Nov. 6, 1998. Wallace was also convicted of failing to register as a sex offender out of Stevens County Superior Court on Sept. 7, 2010.
Sex offender notifications are required by Arizona law. Resident abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated by the police department.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.