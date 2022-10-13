Several floods and 16 years later, City of Flagstaff weighs solutions for problematic Highway 180 culvert

As the City of Flagstaff continues to manage a response to multiple post-fire flood corridors, engineering teams have narrowed down two potential fixes for a particularly problematic culvert — one that was identified as a flood risk at least 16 years ago.

The culvert in question is a 4-by-8-foot box culvert that channels the Schultz Creek drainage beneath Highway 180 near Flagstaff Fire Department Station No. 5. During this year's monsoon season, sediment and debris from the Pipeline Fire scar easily overwhelmed the culvert numerous times, causing floodwaters to overtop Highway 180, force closures, and inundate residences in the Stevanna Way and Coconino Estates neighborhoods.

“My wife and I volunteered to let water go through our property this summer,” said flooded Stevanna Way resident Steve Puhr. “But it’s not going to happen again. We’ve built a wall.”

During Tuesday’s Flagstaff City Council meeting, Puhr was visibly livid as he spurred Council to demonstrate swift “leadership” in addressing the faulty culvert. He claimed there had been governmental awareness of the culvert’s inadequacy for at least 16 years.

Minutes from a 2006 planning and zoning commission meeting between Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff regarding the construction of Flagstaff Fire Department Station No. 5 contain references to concerns that the existing culvert will “have to be torn up and redone at some point in the future” in order to bring the station out of the floodplain, noting that “it will also benefit some residents on Stevanna Way who are now in the floodplain.”

The same minutes reflect conversation that the “floodplain issue” was to be addressed “incrementally, with building the fire station being the first priority,” but that “over the long range they hope to look for solutions that will resolve the issue for the entire area.”

Now, the culvert is finally getting the attention it has long needed.

“I wasn’t here 16 years ago,” said Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy in response to Puhr’s critique. “But sometimes it does take catastrophic events for us to recognize a problem exists.”

Aiming to console Puhr, Deasy said, “I’m hoping that through the presentation today you see how much design, how much coordination is happening to try to correct the problem.”

According to Ed Schenk, city stormwater manager, the existing culvert overwhelms at flows of about 100 cubic feet per second (cfs). During post-fire flooding of Schultz Creek this monsoon season, some storms produced flows of at least 800 cfs.

But two new designs for the culvert, presented by SWI Engineering to city council on Tuesday, promise to bring its capacity up to 950 cfs.

As described by Stephen Irwin, project engineer for SWI engineering, the team began with more than 10 different hypothetical deigns and narrowed them down to the two most promising options.

Option one is a “double barrel” of two 8-foot by 5-foot culverts that follow the existing culvert’s diagonal path beneath Highway 180, then into an open channel at the edge of the Atwood Family Trust parcel. From there, option one would direct floodwaters into another set of culverts that dive beneath Quintana Drive and into the Rio de Flag drainage.

Option two is more of a “straight shot,” Irwin explained, that would use similar 8-foot by 5-foot culverts to direct waters from Schultz Creek under Highway 180 at a perpendicular angle. Such conveyance would then stay underground and run beneath the south edge of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church before entering directly into the Rio de Flag.

There are pros and cons to each option, Irwin said.

Option one would likely be less expensive at an estimated cost of $4.99 million, but would require more complex property access, including construction within a “county island” that is outside of city jurisdiction.

The complexities could also equate to a longer period before project completion, Irwin said.

Option two is estimated to cost more at $5.34 million, but requires less complex property access, would take place entirely within city limits and could retain the existing culvert as an “overflow” structure.

“There should be less utility conflict as well,” Irwin said.

Option two is the “most likely” choice, said Sam Beckett, Flagstaff streets section director. He also noted that the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), which has been a partner in the project due to its impacts on Highway 180, supported either option, but “prefers option two” because construction would require a less invasive closure of Highway 180.

According to Beckett, ADOT may also be able to contribute funds toward the project completion.

“Because there was no damage to Highway 180, this project is not eligible for ADOT emergency funding,” Beckett reported. “But they’re still looking at all viable options to support this project.”

He added: “They have been great partners so far, and been at the table for the design process."

City council after the presentation raised the question of how the Rio De Flag channel would handle the additional input from either culvert design. Irwin responded that as long as the main channel did not flash flood at the same time as the Schultz Creek tributary, floodwaters “should be able to stay within the channel.”

Simultaneous flash flooding of the main channel and the Schultz Creek tributary is possible but the likelihood is “pretty low,” Irwin said. He also noted that certain amounts of “armoring” the main channel at the point of the tributary’s input would be necessary to protect from increased erosion.

Tuesday’s city council presentation also included updates of other flood mitigation projects around the city, including the Schultz Creek retention basins above the Highway 180 culvert -- which are expected to be complete by Oct. 26.

Financial reports estimate the total costs of preseason mitigation, flood response, property damage and new mitigation to total more than $16.7 million.

The city is now placing pallets within neighborhoods where sandbags can be stacked for pick-up, but ciity officials recommend keeping them in place, however. To request a pallet drop off, call (928) 213-2102.

While a completion date and final design for the Highway 180 culvert project has not yet been determined, there will be further opportunity for public discussion of this and other Pipeline West flood mitigations during a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, in Flagstaff City Hall.