In honor of the Fourth of July holiday, several city buildings will be closed Tuesday.

The Mountain Line bus system will also be operating on a weekend schedule, with reduced hours and frequency throughout the day. Administrative offices for the transit system will be closed.

Flagstaff City Hall and the downtown and east public libraries will also be closed, as will Hal Jensen Recreation Center and Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center.

The Aquaplex at will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., as will the Jay Lively Activity Center, which will be open to 5 p.m. with a public skate available during the day.

Trash and recycling collection, along with the Cinder Lake Landfill and Hazardous Products Center, will be operating on a regular schedule.

The public recycling drop-off at the Flagstaff Recycling Transfer Facility located at 1800 E. Butler Ave. will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.