Several city, county facilities to close for holidays

Flagstaff city administrative functions will be closed at noon on Dec. 24, all-day Dec. 25, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021 for the Christmas and New Year holidays. County offices will also be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

The Fort Tuthill County Park COVID-19 testing site will not be offering nasopharyngeal testing on Dec. 24, however, saliva testing will be available during the standard hours of 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The testing site will be closed from Dec. 25-27 due to lab processing capacity. The testing site will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28 with regular hours of 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

While many offices at the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will be closed, Dispatch, Patrol and Detention will be open. Records will be open on Thursday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. until noon, closed on Friday Dec. 25 and open on Jan. 1 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., with limited staffing.

Please dial 9-1-1 for emergencies. For non-emergencies, dial 928-774-4523 to connect with the non-emergency Dispatch number or to leave a message for one of the administrative offices.