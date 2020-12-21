Several city, county facilities to close for holidays

Flagstaff city administrative functions will be closed at noon on Dec. 24, all-day Dec. 25, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021 for the Christmas and New Year holidays. County offices will also be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
The Fort Tuthill County Park COVID-19 testing site will not be offering nasopharyngeal testing on Dec. 24, however, saliva testing will be available during the standard hours of 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The testing site will be closed from Dec. 25-27 due to lab processing capacity. The testing site will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28 with regular hours of 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
While many offices at the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will be closed, Dispatch, Patrol and Detention will be open. Records will be open on Thursday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. until noon, closed on Friday Dec. 25 and open on Jan. 1 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., with limited staffing.
Please dial 9-1-1 for emergencies. For non-emergencies, dial 928-774-4523 to connect with the non-emergency Dispatch number or to leave a message for one of the administrative offices.
The Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Animal Management office will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Contact the CCHHS Animal Management office at 928-679-8756 to leave a message and an officer will return the call the following day.
The Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library will only be open from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Dec. 24 while the East Flagstaff Community Library will be closed that day. Both libraries will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.
Library operations will resume curbside hold pickup, phone reference services, and computer reservations on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 respectively.
All city residential trash and recycling pick-ups, which would normally occur on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day will be serviced on the following day. The city landfill will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.