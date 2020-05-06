Senior Launch Guides mailed to 6,000 Arizona graduating high schoolers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arizona GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs), a project of Northern Arizona University, has produced a Senior Launch Guide to help students through the steps needed to pursue postsecondary education. Although designed for use during the school day, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to school closures, the group partnered with Helios Education Foundation to mail them to more than 6,000 Arizona graduating high school seniors instead.

“It is crucial for Arizona’s graduating high school seniors to have every possible resource at their disposal at the moment,” said NAU President Rita Cheng in a press release. “As we prepare to receive students on our campuses once again, and continue to provide online programs, it is important for students to be well-informed about their academic options and how to apply for admission and financial aid, including scholarships.”

The guide is available for free download in both English and Spanish at https://in.nau.edu/gear-up/senior-guide/ and includes information on applications and financial aid for various postsecondary institutions.

