Senator McSally delivers medical equipment to hospital in Flagstaff

During a press call, Josh Tinkle, chief administrative officer for Flagstaff Medical Center, said all these donations have put the hospital in a better position when it comes to personal protective equipment, but they still need more N95 masks.

“I would say we are at a better position than we’ve been in the past few weeks, but we are certainly not believing that we are out of the danger zone,” Tinkle said.

McSally said she has been wanting to visit northern Arizona during the crisis but as a leader also wants to model good behavior during the pandemic. As a result, McSally said she only felt comfortable visiting Flagstaff if she had a real reason to do so and decided she could deliver some medical equipment the hospital needed. That led to the senator coordinating the delivery between ASU and Barrow to the Flagstaff Medical Center.

McSally said it is good to see companies and other organizations stepping up to help address the pandemic by producing medical supplies and tests as global supply chains have been stressed by the crisis.