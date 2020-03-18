Senator Allen swipes at Flagstaff for COVID-19 response

Northern Arizona State Senator Sylvia Allen took a swipe at Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans for her response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, but didn’t seem to know what the mayor’s response really was.

In a post on Facebook, Allen said it was “sad news that Flagstaff Mayor shut down the food industry." Allen added the city should have followed the town of Snowflake’s lead and moved to curbside service.

But that’s exactly the order the mayor gave Flagstaff restaurants on Monday night.

While Evans closed bars and breweries, as well as gyms, libraries and entertainment venues, restaurants were permitted to stay open as long as they operated in a pickup and delivery only model.

Additionally, the town of Snowflake has no mandate that restaurants operate in a pick-up only model, said a Snowflake employee. Instead it is still up to the individual restaurant’s owner and manager to make that decision.

On the post, several Flagstaff residents pointed out the mistaken information, asking the Senator to correct or delete the post.

“Stop spreading misinformation," one comment read.

“Tell that to the media who reported this,” Allen replied.