Seeing in the dark: CCSO receives Homeland Security Grant to buy new equipment

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has just received a $7,800 grant from the Department of Homeland Security, and while it’s not a large amount of money in the grand scheme of CCSO’s budget, it’ll be used to make a big impact.

The funding will be used to purchase night vision monoculars, and Sheriff Jim Driscoll said it’ll make a world of difference.

“This is something we’ve been needing for a long time -- the ability to see in the dark,” Driscoll said.

The handheld monoculars will be used most often by search and rescue personnel. With the funds, the department will be able to purchase two units.

In explaining why two units would make a positive impact on the county, the sheriff referenced a recent rescue in the Sedona area.

A 25-year-old hiker slipped while attempting to summit Queen Victoria Spire located off of Schnebly Hill Road. Her leg was trapped in a crack in the rock, more than 100 feet off the ground. According to Driscoll, rescuers used Dawn detergent to help release the hiker from the rock. In the end, she was airlifted to safety. The entire rescue took place in the dark.

“We had headlamps,” Driscoll said, “but if we had had the monoculars then, I think we could have done it even more safely. It makes everything like daylight out there.”

He explained that search and rescue crews on the ground could have used the monoculars to keep an eye on the stranded climber from a distance, assisting teams in the air with information. He also said the monoculars could help in the recovery of missing persons.

“We’ve applied for and received millions of dollars in funding from Homeland Security over the years. We’ve mostly used that money to upgrade communication systems,” Driscoll said.

In this case, upgraded equipment will also be the end goal.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved the disbursement of the grant funds for monocular purchase Wednesday. It also approved an adjustment to the CCSO budget -- $2,500 that came from RICO (Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) funding. The money, which is largely confiscated from drug dealers, is being used in the county for anti-drug education, according to Driscoll.