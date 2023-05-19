After a pandemic-induced hiatus, Sedona International Film Festival is excited to bring its independent multicultural arts films back to Flagstaff. The new film series takes place at, and in partnership with, Theatrikos Theatre Company in downtown Flagstaff.

The series will launch Sunday, May 28, during the new ARTx festival. Additional films will show at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout the summer.

“We are so honored to partner with Theatrikos to bring independent films and special on-screen events back to Flagstaff,” said Patrick Schweiss, executive director of Sedona International Film Festival. " ... We are equally proud to collaborate with Theatrikos to make this happen. Their mission and vision and the phenomenal live productions they already bring to Flagstaff are exactly in line with our goals at the Sedona International Film Festival. We are proud to bring a big screen component to their already stellar programming."

Films at Theatrikos are made possible with a new professional sound system that was installed in January and a new industry standard projector and screen that are being installed later this month. The new sound system was made possible an anonymous Theatrikos donor and by Theatrikos patrons. The new projector and screen are made possible by Creative Flagstaff and installed by Sedona International Film Festival.

"We're looking forward to expanding the kinds of films that are available to the northern Arizona community -- art films, foreign films, classic cinema, family favorites and much more,” said Theatrikos films committee co-Chair Michael Rulon, who is the former co-director of the Northern ARizona University International Film Series. “These films will be accompanied by introductions and moderated discussions led by local filmmakers, scholars and film buffs, providing a much more engaging experience than what one gets from watching a film at home on a laptop screen.”

As part of this new series, Theatrikos has hired a films coordinator. Rob Henderson has been a volunteer at Sundance Film Festival, Sante Fe International Film Festival and currently serves on the board of directors of Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival.

“Theatrikos’ mission is and always will be our main stage Broadway-style theatre shows,” said Theatrikos Executive Director Chris Verrill. "These are mostly on the weekends, and launching a film series on Wednesdays allows Theatrikos to add to our offerings and improve our service the Flagstaff community. Our partnership with Sedona International Film Festival, with their 30-year track record of success, guarantees the films we’re showing are of the very highest caliber."

Masks and proof of vaccination are no longer required at Theatrikos, but are still recommended. Concessions are provided by local Flagstaff bakeries.

Film tickets are available at www.sedonafilmfestival.com and www.theatrikos.com.