Section of FUTS path and bike lane on Fort Valley Road closed through week

A section of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System pathway and the southbound bike lane along the west side of Fort Valley Road/HWY 180 is closed throughout much of this week.

The closure of the pathway and bike lane between Deanna Way and Forest Avenue began Monday and is set to continue through the end of the week.

Detour signage will be posted to direct Fort Valley Road/HWY 180 FUTS traffic to the Rio de Flag FUTS Trail.

This closure is necessary to construct the improvements at the Beal/Fort Valley Road intersection as part of the Coconino Estates Improvements Phase I Project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0