Section of Butler Ave restricted to one lane in either direction to accommodate construction
Flagstaff drivers should prepare for the partial closure of a section of Butler Avenue between Cambridge Lane and River Run Road will be closed for over a month.

The closure will limit Butler Avenue to one eastbound and one westbound lane for approximately eight weeks beginning Aug. 26. Detour routes for pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be posted around the partial closure.

The lane restrictions come as part of work associated with the McGrath/ Elara Multi-Family project.

Any project related comments or concerns should be directed to David Millis, Development Engineering Project Manager at 928-213-2681 or at David.millis@flagstaffaz.gov

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

