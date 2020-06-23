Secret's out about this loop at Peaks south slopes

The end of the Secret Trail comes at a somewhat confusing intersection. Go right on the sign for the Rocky Moto Trail, and you’ll be heading west, parallel the AZT and eventually reach Snowbowl Road. Rather, to do to 10.3-mile loop, head left at the intersection. It’s the tail end of the Rocky Moto Trail (though it doesn’t say so), and it follows a rather ugly and steep doubletrack under some power lines.

That connection is necessary to pick up the last half-mile of the Moto Trail before it runs into the AZT, your way back to the Sunset Trailhead.

This 4-mile segment of the AZT is a joy. Sure, there’s a little climbing, but the trail is exceedingly smooth compared to the Secret Trail. The entire way used to be shaded, before some pretty severe forest-thinning operations cleared many stands of trees, which now are shaped in towering pyramids of timber and branches awaiting, I presume, removal.

But the long shadows of the pines eventually return for the final stretch of the AZT. As is customary on the AZT, signage is plentiful. The only tricky part is when it seems as if the singletrack trail ends at a fire road. You must traverse the fire road for about 0.2 of a mile (three turns) before the brown post with the AZT logo appears once more and you return to the singletrack that leads back to the intersection with the Secret Trail.

Full confession: I have fallen on this part of the AZT, too, on a downhill. So it’s strangely good to know that it’s not just the Secret Trail that likes to collect some of my DNA and O blood type.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.