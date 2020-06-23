Secret's out about this loop at Peaks south slopes

Proud to pass along the fact that I didn’t fall once on the Secret Trail the other day.
No, I fell three times.
That’s just the kind of perverse relationship I have with the Secret Trail, the 5.3-mile singletrack hugging the southern slopes of the San Francisco Peaks. Though lined with boulders and roots and other potential tripping hazards along its pine-shaded course, the Secret Trail isn’t necessarily more fraught with obstacles than any other of Flagstaff’s more remote paths.
It’s me, not the trail. I love running the Secret Trail as part of a longer 10-mile loop starting from the Schultz Pass area, and the trail loves abusing my body with various bloody knees, nasty gashes on my palm and other suppurating scrapes too numerous to mention.
That I am a klutz goes without further elaboration. But I traverse other, more technical trails with nary a stumble. This one is different. And now, as I daub my wounds once more, I think I have a theory as to why.
It’s the promise of speed on the singletrack that masks its technical difficulty. Because mountain bikers frequent the Secret Trail, there is a curved and sinuous quality. On foot, you can see the tire treads weaves around the rocks plopped down at various intervals and, you think, I’ll just follow their line and cruise on through.
And I do, most of the time. But the Secret Trail, which undulates often, gains nearly 1,000 feet in elevation (counting the Arizona Trail segment completing the loop) and tops off at 8,415 feet, is deceptively enervating. Which leads, at least for a hack like me, to the fatal trail running mistake of not getting enough knee lift to negotiate tricky spots.
Hence, I go splat. A lot.
Do not let my travails dissuade you from trekking the Secret Trail, though.
It’s well worth the time and effort, and my guess is you, unlike me, will emerge from the journey unscathed.
I used to think the Secret Trail was a misnomer. The first few times I crossed it, going a different way on the Rocky Moto Trail from Snowbowl Road, I looked at the ubiquitous tire tracks and figured this path was anything but secret, at least to the mountain biking community. But I’ve now run the 5.3-mile length of the Secret Trail at least a half-dozen times and never -- not once -- seen another sentient being, biped or quadruped.
Granted, I usually choose early-morning starts, and I hear mountain bikers prefer shoving off much later in the day, but I really do think that many don’t know the secrets of the Secret Trail. (My theory is bolstered by online searches. All the usual hiking, trail running and mountain biking sites give scant mention to the Secret Trail, compared to other offerings; in fact, some get it confused with the Secret Mountain Trail in Sedona.)
Another factor: Because it’s a point-to-point trail, and many people loath doing out-and-backs, you must combine the Secret Trail with other paths for something of a longer loop. I actually think that’s the best part of the Secret Trail; it serves as a connector for significant sojourns.
My favorite loop is a 10.3-mile whirl that begins at the Sunset Trailhead near Schultz Pass. That’s the eastern starting point for the Secret Trail (as well as three other trails). It begins by crossing Schultz Pass Road (FR 410) and, after nearly a half-mile, forking right at the intersection with the Arizona Trail (the way you’ll come back) and continuing on the Secret Trail northwest up the slopes.
Soon, you’ll leave the meadows and plunge into a forested area of mixed aspen and Ponderosa pine. And boulders. Lots of huge boulders that line the path. You dip and rise in and out of rock gardens and smooth, curvy singletrack as you slowly climb to 8,400 feet at its apex -- the intersection with the Moto Trail.
Those seeking a somewhat shorter course (9 miles) can head down the Moto Trail to eventually hook up with the AZT. But there are two advantages to sticking to the longer loop: the final two miles of the Secret Trail are sublime, curving downhills (yeah, I fall here, too); and the Moto Trail is a bear of a technical descent, a virtual invitation to take a tumble.
The end of the Secret Trail comes at a somewhat confusing intersection. Go right on the sign for the Rocky Moto Trail, and you’ll be heading west, parallel the AZT and eventually reach Snowbowl Road. Rather, to do to 10.3-mile loop, head left at the intersection. It’s the tail end of the Rocky Moto Trail (though it doesn’t say so), and it follows a rather ugly and steep doubletrack under some power lines.
That connection is necessary to pick up the last half-mile of the Moto Trail before it runs into the AZT, your way back to the Sunset Trailhead.
This 4-mile segment of the AZT is a joy. Sure, there’s a little climbing, but the trail is exceedingly smooth compared to the Secret Trail. The entire way used to be shaded, before some pretty severe forest-thinning operations cleared many stands of trees, which now are shaped in towering pyramids of timber and branches awaiting, I presume, removal.
But the long shadows of the pines eventually return for the final stretch of the AZT. As is customary on the AZT, signage is plentiful. The only tricky part is when it seems as if the singletrack trail ends at a fire road. You must traverse the fire road for about 0.2 of a mile (three turns) before the brown post with the AZT logo appears once more and you return to the singletrack that leads back to the intersection with the Secret Trail.
Full confession: I have fallen on this part of the AZT, too, on a downhill. So it’s strangely good to know that it’s not just the Secret Trail that likes to collect some of my DNA and O blood type.
