Seasonal road closures to begin in Coconino National Forest Tuesday

Officials expect to close many of the forest roads throughout the Coconino National Forest on Tuesday with the arrival of winter weather.

The Flagstaff Ranger District and Mogollon Rim Ranger District typically close the main forest roads across the forest where snow has fallen. This is done both to protect the forest roads and for the safety of visitors, specifically to keep people from getting stuck in the forest during snowstorms.

Many of the closures were expected to start Tuesday as another winter storm hits, bringing up to 6 inches of snow. Forest service personnel will patrol forest roads throughout the week to inform forest

The official closure day can vary from year-to-year as there’s no set day. Instead, officials consider incoming weather and road conditions to make their decision.

Drivers should avoid traveling on open roads that appear to be saturated to prevent road damage, soil damage and to avoid getting stuck.

A full list of closures can be found on the Coconino National Forest’s website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2