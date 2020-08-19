Search and Rescue locates body at Sycamore Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team has retrieved two dead bodies from the wilderness in the past week in addition to handling its normal call volume.

The county Search and Rescue team is one of the busiest in the state, and has seen an increase in calls this year and expects their calls to surpass last years. Last year, from Jan. 1 to Aug. 16 the team had 93 calls. This year, the team has responded to 103 calls during the same time frame. The call load in just the last week ranges from lost hikers, fall injuries to dead bodies.

Monday, Search and Rescue responded to Sycamore Falls to recover the body of a person who died after falling while hiking.

Search and rescue personnel rappelled down to retrieve the body of the victim, who fell 80 feet. The sheriff’s office is investigating this incident.

Sunday, search and rescue teams responded to a report of a missing or suicidal person to help the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office. Authorities including U.S. Forest Service law enforcement used evidence from their investigation to search the Twentynine Mile Lake in Coconino County.

While attempting to locate the subject, the person’s friend found the missing person dead in the area. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.