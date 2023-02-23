Coconino County Search and Rescue volunteers on Wednesday found themselves loading pet cats into a snowcat, after a family was stranded in the snow near Williams.

That family had traveled to Dogtown Lake on Monday, planning to camp. Unaware of the coming storm, three humans, three dogs and three cats loaded into a vehicle from the Valley -- a vehicle that got stuck in the accumulating snow.

According to Aaron Dick of Coconino County Search and Rescue, the travelers got stuck when the snow started Tuesday night. They called for help Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m. and it took search and rescue crews until 5 p.m. that day to get them out.

No one was injured, Dick said, but the situation could have become dire quickly. In this case, the people who were stranded still had enough phone service to contact help, and the supplies they needed to weather the storm for a while.

That’s not always the case, he said.

“A lot of the issues that we have responded to are people utilizing apps like Waze, Google Maps or Apple Maps. They’re trying to find alternative routes, especially when there are highway closures. A lot of the times that takes them down unmaintained or forest service roads. That could be deadly, if someone gets into an area where they don’t have service and there’s deep snow.”

Dick said the folks his team rescued Wednesday weren’t the only visitors to the region who were not up to speed on the forecast.

“[On Wednesday] vehicles were still arriving trying to go to the Grand Canyon and were disappointed that they could not get through high drifts of snow,” Dick said.

Even some drivers who were fully equipped and aware of the risky weather needed help this week. Search and rescue crews were deployed to Kendrick Park, off of Highway 180 after two snowplows got stuck.

According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton, the search and rescue team used its snowcat to reach the plow drivers and transport them safely back to their supervisors.

“We were out there for probably about six hours,” Dick said. “They [the drivers] tried to get in to plow 180, so there was a 10-mile section of road they weren’t able to plow. We assisted the operators of snowplows, and patrolled to see if there were any stranded vehicles.”

Volunteers did not find any citizens stuck in their cars or trucks near Kendrick Park.

Paxton said if folks in the county do find themselves stranded — in their cars or homes without sources of heat, food or water -- they should call 911. From there, the appropriate first responders can be sent to get people to safety.

In Munds Park, extended power outages had left many in the cold — or at least relying on alternative sources of heat. For that reason, a warming shelter was opened Wednesday night at the Munds Park Community Church.

An independent shelter, assisted by the Red Cross where needed, the Munds Park warming shelter served roughly 10 people on Wednesday. The church had cots available, along with water and coffee for people who needed to warm up and charge their phones and computers. Volunteers provided snacks and delivered lunch.

According to Munds Park Community Church Pastor Steve Bowyer, the shelter closed at 1:30 a.m. Thursday because the majority of the community members who needed shelter had power restored. Three people, however, were taken in by a volunteer who offered up her home as a more comfortable shelter for the night.

By 8 a.m. Thursday, the church’s warming shelter was open again. APS estimated at that point, nearly 3,000 people still did not have electricity in the neighborhood. They estimated power would be restored by noon.

Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, more than 2,000 people were still experiencing an outage. By that point, Bowyer estimated, between 50 and 60 people had utilized the shelter — either staying for an extended period, or warming up and having lunch.

Meanwhile, Arizona Public Service crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible while battling blizzard conditions. Power restoration took place throughout the day in pockets, according to APS spokesperson Yessica Del Rincon.

Outages were caused by high winds driving debris — often the tops of trees — into the lines. However, as lines were restored, whole neighborhoods could not be re-energized all at once.

“It’s called cold load pickup," Del Rincon said. "The electrical wires are designed to hold a certain amount of energy. They run at full capacity when they’re warm. When they’re cold, they can’t pick up the same amount of energy. We are re-energizing them in pockets to make sure we can meet consumer demand.”

In places, Del Rincon said, APS crews have confronted up to 10-foot-tall snowdrifts. Teams, Del Rincon added, are using tracked vehicles and hiking in on foot to repair lines around the clock.

The work is grueling, and requires APS employees to work in driving snow.

“The big thing in Munds Park is that we still have crews out there who have been working around the clock,” Del Rincon said. “We’re working until we get every last customer back on.”

Bowyer was hopeful that power would be restored, little by little, to everyone by 7 p.m. Thursday.

Whether the lights stay on after that, will depend on the weather.

Residents of Munds Park are no strangers to outages. This is not the first time this winter the community church has opened its doors as a warming shelter.

“Last month when we opened we had to dig people out to get them here. This time there’s been no deep snow. It might become an issue later today,” Bowyer said on Thursday morning. “Up to this point, people have been able to get here.”

Still, Bowyer said, he had volunteers with diesel trucks on standby as well as neighbors prepared to come in and work shifts at the shelter or bring in snacks and other supplies. Volunteers worked in shifts so that they had time to stoke fires in their own homes — many of which were also affected by the outage.

“I’ve got more volunteers here than people who need to warm up,” said Bowyer, describing a community of people in Munds Park who are independent and capable — and also prepared to care for one another when the going gets tough.