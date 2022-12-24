Science Year in Review: Colorado River, NASA missions, wildfires in northern Arizona stand out

In 2022, northern Arizona found itself at the epicenter of new science surrounding the Colorado River, space exploration, wildfires and climate change. Tack on some odd observations around plant and animal behavior, and a couple local publications aimed at better understanding our region’s shifts across time, and it’s safe to say our local scientific minds have had a lot to ponder.

Here are the top local science stories of 2022:

Colorado River concerns

All eyes have been on the Colorado River this year as ongoing, historic drought has drained Lake Powell and Lake Mead, and threatened disruption of river flows into the Grand Canyon. National environmental advocates declared the Colorado as “America’s Most Endangered River,” and biologists endeavored to understand how this changing river ecosystem would impact wildlife.

Unfortunately, 2022 saw the introduction of invasive small mouth bass into the lower river system, and the threat of reduced flows still looms.

NASA goes ‘Moon-to-Mars’

In a continuation of Flagstaff’s legacy of astronomic discovery and lunar exploration, NASA returned to area to test new technology destined for the upcoming Artemis moon missions.

The most notable piece of tech tested was the new lunar rover, which will be able to support astronauts for weeks at a time. Ultimately, NASA scientists are hopeful that the technology tested in Flagstaff will be deployed in pursuit of a “more long-term” human presence on the moon — and eventually Mars.

The ‘Forest Ninja Bison’

In their efforts to sustainably manage growing bison populations, biologists from Grand Canyon National noted upon the strange behaviors of the “forest ninja bison” within park boundaries. Their research points to new understandings of the species’ intelligence, social communication and adaptive capacity.

And good news — bison management is going well. Park goals are being met and new bison populations are being established across the country through multiple conservation organizations.

Understanding wildfire recovery

This year was unfortunately emblematic of the era of Western wildfire, and scientists in northern Arizona found themselves at the burning edge of research striving to understand the ways our landscape responds and recovers from wildfire.

In Fossil Creek, U.S. Forest Service teams analyzed ecological recovery from the 2021 Backbone Fire and eventually reopened the area to visitation. In Flagstaff, Burned Area Response teams took to assessing soil burn severity of the Tunnel and Pipeline fires, while other researchers tried to understand the future of watershed recovery following the 2019 Museum Fire.

The secrets of snow mold

Were you sneezy during the spring season? You weren’t alone. In March, snowfall in Flagstaff followed quickly by warm, sunny days gave rise to “snow mold,” which is a somewhat mysterious fungal phenomenon that can greatly exacerbate allergies.

This story helped readers learn how much there is still to learn about our mycelial neighbors in an investigation that tickled curiosity about the cause of so many tickled noses.

Lobster mushroom madness

Speaking of fungus, in summer of 2022 a steady, persistent monsoon made for a mushroom boom in the forests around Flagstaff. As foragers took to the trails, one tasty and charismatic species — the lobster mushroom — made headlines. Readers got to dive deep into the enigmatic ecology behind this unmistakable delicacy while exploring the social and cultural world of mushroom hunting.

Exposing the ‘Country of Permafrost.’

While global governments still struggle to define and enforce agreements to reduce carbon emissions and limit rising temperatures, new research headed by Northern Arizona University scientist Ted Schuur will help make sure we understand the whole picture.

Schuur’s research described the way that melting permafrost in the Arctic Circle is emitting greenhouse gases at a rate comparable to some of the largest developed countries — a factor that must be included in all future calculations regarding global carbon neutrality goals.

Looking through the ‘Lens of Time’

Local plant ecologist-turned-photographer John L. Vankat gave residents of northern Arizona an opportunity to time travel with the release of his comparative photography book “The San Francisco Peaks and Flagstaff Through the Lens of Time.”

More than just a photo book showing the development of Flagstaff from the early 1800s onward, in this work, Vankat also shows how the forests and plant life of the northern Arizona region have changed after a century-and-a-half of logging, grazing and fire management. What’s more is Vankat, in true scientific fashion, discusses the meticulous records he kept during production of the book, specifically so that if a future researcher should want to repeat his process, they would have an easier time than he.

Young bald eagle gets a lift

Through the trials of a fledgling bald eagle stuck below its nest on a Flagstaff golf course, readers got the chance to learn more about the (sometimes harsh) parenting styles of our national bird. They also learned more about how the State of Arizona has seen marked success in bald eagle conservation, in many ways thanks to unexpected partnerships between agencies like the Arizona Game and Fish Department and utility providers Arizona Public Service.

And don’t worry, the baby bald eagle made it home safe again.

Exploring ‘The Lost World’ Glen Canyon

While in 2022, many were focused on the future of the Colorado River and Lake Powell, one local historian looked to its past with an archival exhibit called “Images of a Lost World: Glen Canyon on the Colorado.”

Curated by Hank Hassell, the Cline Library exhibit features an array of photography, journal entries and other material artifacts that tell the story of the canyon wonderland that was submerged by Lake Powell in the 1960s. In its rendering of the “progress” that sacrificed such a natural wonder, Hassell’s exhibit asked us to deeply consider or future.