A popular section of forest just north of Flagstaff is closed as crews began working on the first phase of a flood control project in Schultz Creek Monday projected to cost over $5.4 million.

Schultz Road is closed to motorized traffic throughout the duration of the project, which is expected to last between four to six weeks. The road will remain open to hikers, cyclists and equestrian use; although about a half-mile of the Chimney Trail is closed to all users.

Even so, county and forest officials say residents and recreationists should exercise caution while near the construction area as there will be heavy machinery present in the forest and on the roadways.