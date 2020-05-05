Schultz Pass Road closed this week for logging operations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The eastern section of Schultz Pass Road (Forest Road 420), from the intersection with Mt. Elden Road all the way to the gate just past Schultz Tank, will be closed to all motorized traffic Wednesday through Friday due to log hauling operations.

In a media release, the Coconino National Forest announced the road will open Friday evening (May 8) for public use over the weekend, but will close again Monday morning (May 11) through May 15.

Log hauling operations should conclude by May 15, when the road will be reopened permanently.

In addition, the eastbound lane of Milton Road will be closed for utility work that includes sewer improvements and a water line upgrade. The work, slated for May 5 to June 15, will update the 100-year-old sewer structures and expand water service for the area along Milton Road. Riordan Road, between Milton and Riordan Ranch Road, will also be closed for short periods during the construction process.

