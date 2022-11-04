Schultz Creek post-fire flood mitigation completed ‘incredibly quickly’ in Flagstaff

The Schultz Creek detention basins, a 20-acre flood mitigation project in Flagstaff, were completed and declared fully functional on Thursday. From initial design through to planning, bidding and construction, the basins were completed in less than three months.

According to a city press release, the project came together “incredibly quickly,” especially considering multiple “significant rain delays.”

“This has to be one of our fastest-moving projects,” said Ed Schenk, stormwater manager for the city. “We had the fire in June, and we completed the basins by the end of October."

Capable of detaining more than 18 million gallons — approximately 28 Olympic swimming pools — of water, the detention basins will catch water and debris from the Pipeline Fire burn scar and help mitigate flooding downstream in the City of Flagstaff.

Normally, Schenk said, a project of this scale would take two to three years to complete. He said the rate of completion for the basins was “unheard of,” and would not have been possible without strong state, federal and private partnerships.

The city release attributed the projects swift delivery to “the dedication and hard work of the City’s Stormwater and Public Works divisions, as well as the expertise of Shephard Wesnitzner, Inc, and the commitment of Fann Contracting.”

Financially, the detention basins were made possible with $2.4 million in funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service Emergency Watershed Protection Program (EWPP) and a match of more than $700,000 from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

It is not the first time the city has benefited from EWPP funds, and Schenk said that the relationship between the city staff and the EWPP offices has become streamlined as of late.

“We know those people very well,” Schenk added. “We call them and they call us on a fairly regular basis.”

But another reason the project was able to meet such an unlikely deadline has to do with pure “luck."

“The city owned that 20-acre parcel,” he said. “EWPP funds are not available for federal lands. So we had to be on private land and we had the private land right there at the right spot above the city neighborhoods. So just really good luck, to be honest.”

While fully functional, it is important to note that the basins work by catching stormwater then allowing it to drain over a 24-hour period.

“The risk of post-wildfire flooding in neighborhoods downstream of the detention basins remains,” the city release states. “Water draining from the basins will follow its natural path and drain towards the main channel of the Rio de Flag. During a large rain event over the burn scar, the basins could be overwhelmed. Residents in the area are encouraged to keep their temporary mitigations, such as sandbags, in place.”

In other words, the war with post-fire flooding in Flagstaff is not over. The city and county are both still actively pursuing more robust flood mitigation.

The Schultz Creek detention basins “will be a huge help for Coconino Estates, Downtown and South Side,” Schenk said.

But he’s not ready to rest.

“We still need to do some work on the Highway 180 culvert,” he said. “That's what we're actively pushing for right now.”