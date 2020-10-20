School bus driver in Williams arrested after bus incident injures children

A school bus driver was arrested after driving a bus into a ditch near Williams, leaving multiple children with minor injuries on Monday.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Hoctor Road and Buena Vista Trail adjacent to Highway 64 north of Williams. The bus was carrying 16 elementary-aged children when 65-year-old Charles Hoag drove it off the road and into a ditch. Several of the children reported minor injuries.

Two children were transported by Lifeline Medical to the Flagstaff Medical Center. Jon Paxton, spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, said the children transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center did not have life-threatening injuries.

"It's my understanding that it was just precautionary to make sure they were alright," Paxton said.

Hoag was arrested by deputies under suspicion of driving impaired at the time of the incident. The bus was not damaged.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the incident.

