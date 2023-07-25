Schnebly Hill Road (Forest Road 153) was temporarily closed to the public beginning Monday for construction work.

A closure order has been issued for public and construction worker safety while the Coconino National Forest partners with Pink Adventure Tours to regrade road surfaces and improve road drainage.

The closure will end either Friday, July 28, or when construction work has finished.

While Schnebly Hill Road will be closed to motorized vehicles and pedestrian traffic, both Huckaby Trailhead and all non-motorized trails in the area will remain open during the duration of the project.