The Flagstaff Police Department (FPD) this week received four calls from residents who said they were contacted by scammers posing as Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The callers told people they were with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and “spoofed” or “duped” their phone number to appear on caller IDs as “CCSO.” According to reports from concerned citizens, the callers claimed to be on a recorded line and said they were a part of the CCSO “warrant division.”

The scammers demanded payment through money transfer apps such as Cash App and Zelle.

“These types of scams are cyclical and resurface every few months,” said FPD spokesperson Jerry Rintala. “There are several types that I have been aware of, like pretending to be law enforcement, or I’ve seen some that advise that a close relative has been in an accident or arrested.”

Rintala added that genuine law enforcement officers will not contact residents by phone to demand payment in the form of money transfer apps or gift cards.

“We are never going to call you asking you for money,” said CCSO spokesperson Jon Paxton. “If we do call you and tell you about a warrant for an arrest, you can come down to the sheriff’s office and take care of it.”

The trouble with phone number spoofing is that it can add a veneer of legitimacy to a scammer’s claims.

“With technology advancements, this sort of scam is on the rise -- or at least attempts are,” Rintala added. “The spoofing of phone numbers is out of our control, because they can use any number they choose.”

Scammers often live outside of the immediate area, and they’re difficult to track down.

CCSO, in this case, has no recourse, Paxton said.

According to CCSO, none of the people who reported the scam lost money. He hopes that’s down to education.

In combating scams of this nature, Rintala added, awareness is the best tool.

“Please be vigilant and verify information,” he wrote in a statement from the FPD.

Paxton said the department has tried to utilize its communication channels -- platforms such as community meetings and social media -- to help people understand that callers asking for gift cards or digital payments are often not who they say they are.

According to FPD, three other scams were reported this week alone. In one, the caller claimed to be affiliated with the U.S. Marshall's Service, and in another they said they were from the Social Security Administration. The third scammer reportedly identified themselves as “Lieutenant Green from the FPD.”

“It’s endless. People need to be very situationally aware when they’re responding to these texts, phone calls or emails,” Paxton said.