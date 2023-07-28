Scammers posing as deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) appear to be at it again.

CCSO issued a statement Tuesday saying it had heard complaints from a number of concerned citizens over the issue. Those citizens said they’d been contacted over the phone by callers claiming to be deputies. The names the scammers used, according to CCSO, sounded genuine — likely lifted from the law enforcement agency’s website or social media profiles.

According to CCSO, scammers have referenced missed jury duty, outstanding warrants and overdue fines over the phone, demanding payment from the person on the other end of the line. Sheriff’s deputies will never ask for payment over the phone, the statement said.

Citizens who receive unexpected calls from alleged CCSO deputies may hang up and call CCSO directly at (928)774-4523 to find out if they’re being contacted for a legitimate purpose.

CCSO warns that it is relatively easy for scammers to mimic phone numbers or email addresses.

“Take your time and trust your instincts,” the statement from CCSO reads. “If a caller makes you uncomfortable, or says something that doesn’t sound right, hang up.”