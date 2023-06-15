A scam caller is impersonating the Coconino County Jury Commissioner, demanding personal information and threatening arrest.

The Arizona Attorney General’s office was notified about the scam after Coconino County Clerk of the Superior Court and Jury Commissioner, Valerie Wyant, was contacted by concerned citizens — citizens who said someone had aggressively asked for their addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.

According to a statement from Coconino County, the scam caller not only claimed to be the jury commissioner, they also threatened arrest if the victim didn’t give up sensitive information.

In light of that, Wyant said she wants to remind residents that the Superior Court does not contact the public by phone and ask for personal information.

“Official contacts are conducted according to court procedure and will not include demands or threats,” a statement from the county read.

Community members who believe they might have been contacted by this scam caller can contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 226-5012 or the Coconino County Attorney’s Office at (928) 679-8200. Victims of fraud can also make a report to the Arizona Attorney General’s office online or by calling 1-800-352-8431.