Say hola to Mari, Flagstaff's newest mural outside Salsa Brava restaurant

And it turns out that commuters and pedestrians hoofing it down the sidewalk are something of art critics, not shy about giving feedback. The good news is that people have been almost unanimously positive as Mari has taken shape, the two say.

“We get it about every minute, from people coming to the restaurant or people driving by,” said Quick, who teaches art at Flagstaff High School. “They’ll honk and wave, give us the thumb’s-up. It’s all been positive interactions. Especially as we’re getting into the finer details, we’re getting more of that kindness given to us. It’s, like, validation.”

Quick has painted about a dozen murals, both public and commercial, around town, and Kamberg has had murals displayed at NAU and in Sedona. But doing something on so grand a scale is not their primary medium; they both usually work on canvas, in studios, on their own. So being exposed to random people and the elements is a change.

“This is so outside both of our normal way of working,” Quick said. “It’s been nothing but giggles and fun. Other people have said, ‘Hey, those girls are out there playing on the lift.’ We’re really not. We’re painting.”