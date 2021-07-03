Say hola to Mari, Flagstaff's newest mural outside Salsa Brava restaurant

Eyes transcendentally shut, arms outstretched and long mane flowing, Mari hovers ethereally over East Route 66, a benevolent presence amid the mad dash of traffic.
And, since she adorns the façade of a popular Mexican restaurant, Salsa Brava, you could call her Our Lady of Guacamole.
This stark and swirling mural, in the final stages of completion, is the latest in Flagstaff’s impressive passel of open-space art projects, this one created by local artists Kayley Quick and Dana Kamberg and commissioned by Salsa Brava owner John Conley.
They have named the work 'Mari,' short for mariposa, Spanish for butterfly, fitting because two monarchs flit around the figure of the woman in mid-dance move, dressed for a Dia de Los Muertos celebration. The mural, Quick said, is a companion to the one she painted inside the restaurant’s new bar area, which also features a Day of the Dead theme.
But Mari, which takes up nearly half the wall facing east on Route 66, is all about freedom. And freedom of expression is what Conley, the restaurant owner, gave Quick and Kamberg to fashion this provocative piece.
The two artists, both Northern Arizona University graduates and accomplished painters, have been hoisted upon a red Skyjack each day for about three weeks, brushes in hand and schematics at the ready. Drivers heading west of Route 66 might have seen them at odd hours, 6 a.m., or 3 in the afternoon, first dodging the heat of the day and this past week the monsoon rains.
And it turns out that commuters and pedestrians hoofing it down the sidewalk are something of art critics, not shy about giving feedback. The good news is that people have been almost unanimously positive as Mari has taken shape, the two say.
“We get it about every minute, from people coming to the restaurant or people driving by,” said Quick, who teaches art at Flagstaff High School. “They’ll honk and wave, give us the thumb’s-up. It’s all been positive interactions. Especially as we’re getting into the finer details, we’re getting more of that kindness given to us. It’s, like, validation.”
Quick has painted about a dozen murals, both public and commercial, around town, and Kamberg has had murals displayed at NAU and in Sedona. But doing something on so grand a scale is not their primary medium; they both usually work on canvas, in studios, on their own. So being exposed to random people and the elements is a change.
“This is so outside both of our normal way of working,” Quick said. “It’s been nothing but giggles and fun. Other people have said, ‘Hey, those girls are out there playing on the lift.’ We’re really not. We’re painting.”
Work has been painstaking, but worth it, they say. It’s taken them slightly longer than they had figured. But then, you can’t hurry the artistic process.
“The main difference interacting with a mural piece as opposed to a canvas piece is the lack of ability to step back and gain that perspective,” said Kamberg, who worked as Quick’s instructional aide at Flagstaff High School and is pursuing a masters degree in Fine Arts at Goddard College in Washington state.
“When you’re working in a studio, you can step back at any time. Working on this piece, you either have to commit fully to an area and then drop down from the lift and step all the way back (in the parking lot) and then look at it and decide, ‘Oh my God, we messed up.’”
Quick said having a painting partner helps.
“We’ve been tag-teaming it where one of us will stay down here and the other is doing the changes,” she said. “As we get into these details, we do require a lot of perspective. Subtle details can be pretty altering for the piece.”
Kamberg pointed to the shading around Mari’s nose, a tricky maneuver they labored over.
“Something can be just a quarter-inch off and look just terrible from the street view," she said. "When we were working on the face and throwing shadows up on the nose, just the slightest change can change the shape of the whole face.”
Artistic collaboration can be fraught with conflicting visions, but Quick and Kamberg say they work well together.
“We have the same brain,” Quick said. “We work together. There’s this flow. We’re saying the same stuff every time. It’s been so crazy.”
Kamberg cut in.
“Yeah, as soon as I finish something, she’ll be like, ‘Yes, that’s exactly what I was looking for,’” she said. “(Local artist and NAU professor) Dave Williams works with his wife in their studio, and they describe their interaction as a dance. And it’s kind of the same thing here. It melded so well.”
Now Quick cut back in.
“This experience has been so good that it’s like we’ve got to do this more,” she said. “It’s going to become a thing for us.”