Satellite meeting in Flagstaff planned Thursday as redistricting commission solicits grid map feedback

“They believe that the Navajo Nation should be as a contiguous group and they should be represented by one representative. So that's a big issue that the independent redistricting commissioners are going to have to face immediately,” Solop said. “It's a difficult process. It's because any change in a district implies changes that have to be made in another district; it's this ripple effect.”

Since the grid maps were released, communities have been sending in proposed changes to the maps, often in the form of completely alternative maps drawn up by communities.

Both the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County have submitted maps of their own and several Coconino County officials, including county manager Steve Peru and county board chair Matt Ryan, are expected to address the commission Thursday.

In a letter sent to the commission, the Flagstaff City Council listed the factors it hopes the commission takes into account when drawing up districts around the city.

As outlined in the letter, priorities for the city include keeping the entirety of the city and the greater Flagstaff area within a single legislative and congressional district.

While the city itself is contained within LD6 currently, parts of the greater Flagstaff area just outside the city are within LD7, including the areas of Fort Valley, Schultz, Mountain View and Winona. City officials hope to see that change through this redistricting process.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.