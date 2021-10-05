Satellite meeting in Flagstaff planned Thursday as redistricting commission solicits grid map feedback

After the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission released its initial grid maps last month, it will be hosting a final public listening session on the maps this week.
That meeting is occurring in Surprise, but with satellite meetings at which people can attend in Flagstaff at the High Country Conference Center and in Kayenta Town Hall.
The satellite locations offer members of the public and local leaders the opportunity to take part in the meeting without needing to travel to Surprise or tune in from home via Zoom or telephone.
Those grid maps represent only a starting point for the commission in their redistricting effort, said Fred Solop, Northern Arizona University political science professor.
Solop said the maps are based purely off of population and have been drawn by an outside consultant instead of the commission.
With population the only factor in the maps, Solop said, the districts in the grid maps have as equal population as possible, varying by one or two individuals based on 2020 census data.
The congressional grid maps split the state into nine separate districts for Arizona’s nine representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives, while the legislative districts split the state into 30 districts.
“It's just really a first step. It's an exercise put out there by the consultants; the commissioners now are going around the state and soliciting feedback. And based on that feedback, they'll start to change those maps,” Solop said.
Although the maps will surely change, they may give the public a sense of how northern Arizona communities could be impacted by the redistricting process.
Specifically, the grip maps illustrate that if, due to population growth in the Phoenix metropolitan area, certain districts are to have a similarly sized population while retaining their rural nature, districts will have to be enlarged substantially.
Solop, for example, said the congressional grid map depicts a single continuous district that encompasses about two-thirds of northern Arizona and all of eastern Arizona, stretching from the Utah border along New Mexico to the border with Sonora.
“I was really struck by how large our particular district is for the congressional system. We had been a big area in the past, but it seems like we're covering a wider amount of landmass than we had previously,” Solop said.
Meanwhile, in terms of the legislative districts, the current grid maps show Flagstaff and much of north-central Arizona up to the Utah border contained within Legislative District 6. LD7 then encompasses the entire eastern edge of the state, splitting the Navajo Nation in two.
That has already caused controversy with the Navajo Nation, with leaders advocating that the tribe be fully encompassed within a single legislative district, Solop said.
“They believe that the Navajo Nation should be as a contiguous group and they should be represented by one representative. So that's a big issue that the independent redistricting commissioners are going to have to face immediately,” Solop said. “It's a difficult process. It's because any change in a district implies changes that have to be made in another district; it's this ripple effect.”
Since the grid maps were released, communities have been sending in proposed changes to the maps, often in the form of completely alternative maps drawn up by communities.
Both the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County have submitted maps of their own and several Coconino County officials, including county manager Steve Peru and county board chair Matt Ryan, are expected to address the commission Thursday.
In a letter sent to the commission, the Flagstaff City Council listed the factors it hopes the commission takes into account when drawing up districts around the city.
As outlined in the letter, priorities for the city include keeping the entirety of the city and the greater Flagstaff area within a single legislative and congressional district.
While the city itself is contained within LD6 currently, parts of the greater Flagstaff area just outside the city are within LD7, including the areas of Fort Valley, Schultz, Mountain View and Winona. City officials hope to see that change through this redistricting process.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.