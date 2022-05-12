Sandbags available to Flagstaff residents impacted by Museum Fire flooding

The City of Flagstaff and Coconino County Flood Control District will be distributing sandbags to help residents affected by the Museum Fire flooding repair existing sandbag walls in preparation for the monsoon season.

Pallets of new sandbags and trash bins will be placed in neighborhoods downstream of the Museum Fire scar beginning Friday. Materials will be available through July 1. Limited assistance will be available after May 24.

Deterioration over the last year necessitates repair of existing walls. The new sandbags will be distributed from a stock of 75,000 currently held by Coconino County. The City of Flagstaff has provided the following tips for residents expecting to repair their sandbag walls:

• Only broken sandbags on the outside of sandbag walls need to be replaced. Sandbags that are broken but are inside of a sandbag wall can remain in place.

• Cinders from broken sandbags can be put in the designated trash bins provided, returned to the sandbag station at 2625 N. King St., or taken to Cinder Lake Landfill. Residents are asked not to dump cinders into street gutters or put sandbags in residential city trash cans. Old sandbags or cinders are not eligible for city bulk pickup and should not be placed curbside.

• Flood mitigation should be continuous with no gaps. Removal of any sections of mitigation from an individual property may compromise effectiveness and result in liability if upstream or downstream properties are impacted.

• The maintenance of sandbag walls and the disposal of sandbags is exclusively the responsibility of residents.

• Residents are encouraged to enlist the help of family and friends in repairing their sandbag walls as there are limited staffing and volunteer resources available to assist residents. The City and the Flood Control District continue to work with the United Way and other partners to secure volunteers, but these resources will be directed toward residents who are elderly or have a disability.

• Residents are encouraged to review how to properly re-stack sandbags that are replaced. For more information on sandbagging, visit coconino.az.gov/2134/Sandbag-Information.

For those unable to conduct repairs themselves, limited assistance will be available. Residents can call 928-213-2102 starting May 24 to request assistance. Calls will be answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The City of Flagstaff reminds residents that “resources are limited, and crews will address as many properties as time and resources allow.”

For questions related to the sandbag refresh operation, please contact Sam Beckett, City of Flagstaff streets section director at samuel.beckett@flagstaffaz.gov. For general questions about Museum Fire flooding, residents can email info@museumfloodprojects.com.

