With help from Coconino County, the Pinewood Fire Department has supplied roughly 400 sandbags to the Munds Park community in anticipation of accelerated snowmelt this weekend.

With the National Weather Service calling for rain across northern Arizona on Friday and Saturday, the possibility of flooding associated with a rain-on-snow event is no idle threat in Munds Park, where there is still plenty of the white stuff on the ground.

“If you walked out to the middle of the golf course, it probably gets around 18 inches,” said Pinewood Fire Chief Josh Tope of the lingering snow. “We still have 8-foot berms out here.”

Tope noted that even a small amount of rain can accelerate snowmelt, and Munds Park residents are familiar with how local drainage systems can become overwhelmed.

“The drainages fill up in our golf course, the lower-lying areas here in the park,” Tope said. “Those homes around those areas tend to get standing water in their yards and possibly into their home.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the Pinewood Fire Department retrieved four pallets of sandbags from Coconino County and have placed them for pickup at the Munds Park Community Church. Tope encouraged residents concerned with the possibility of flooding to use the sandbags at their discretion.

“We started out with four pallets, and I'm going to watch it over [Thursday and Friday],” Tope said. If we need more, we'll grab more and bring them out.”

Along with the chance of rain predicted this weekend, the National Weather Service is also expected normal- to above-normal temperatures, with highs reaching over 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

“With this increase in moisture, snowmelt will likely rise and lead to elevated river/stream flows,” the NWS reported. “We'll see another brief drying period as a ridge build over the Southwest Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning, but another storm system looks to bring additional precipitation chances by midweek.”