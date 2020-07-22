Samples given freely: NAU graduate student takes a close look at Hawaiian birds

“While you’re processing the birds, that’s usually when they’ll either poop on the banding table or on your hand or in these bags that we transport them in and that’s how I collect my samples,” she said. “If you hang onto a bird long enough, they’ll provide samples. … It’s a freely given sample and you can get so much information from them.”

Metabarcoding and analysis will be as important to the project as the field work, Jaenecke said. Many of these processes, especially the sequencing of DNA found in samples, can be completed on the NAU campus, in partnership with the Pathogen and Microbiome Institute.

Jaenecke said this exploratory work to piece together information from all the samples she collects herself, as well as some contributed by colleagues, is her favorite part of the project. This spring, she processed about 100 samples and will begin reaching out to other researchers for their assistance this fall, before collecting even more samples when returning to Hawaii next summer.

“When you’re out in the woods and you see birds and you’re trying to figure out what they’re actually eating, I really like that you’re able to, without a doubt, know for sure these questions you’re asking and be able to use computers and all these genetics and different technologies to answer these questions,” Jaenecke said. “I do hope the work I’m doing translates to forest birds everywhere and conservation in Flagstaff and surrounding northern Arizona.”

