Salsa Brava feeds hundreds of Pipeline Fire evacuees

Long lines formed in the parking lot of Salsa Brava on Monday when people came to accept the restaurant’s generous offer: free food to families who had been evacuated die to the Pipeline Fire.

By 4 p.m. on Monday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office had evacuated all areas on Highway 89 North from Silver Saddle Road to Sacred Mountain Trading Post — more than 2,000 households — as the Pipeline Fire blazed uncontained northeast of Flagstaff. Many of these households were evacuated less than two months ago due to the Tunnel Fire.

For Salsa Brava owner John Conley, offering a free meal was the least his restaurant could do to soothe in a tumultuous time.

“Food is family, that’s where we come together,” Conley said. “Nobody can get in their kitchens. Nobody can be at home. Everybody's got to eat and their stress levels are high. We've watched our mountain blow up. We saw entire new neighborhoods get evacuated today. If we can provide a 20-minute gap, a little bit of joy and give some food, we’re all in.”

Conley made the decision to offer free food to evacuated families when he saw the Pipeline Fire drive erupt into a wind-driven conflagration on Sunday. He called out for volunteers to help with the event, and said he received offers from at least a hundred willing people.

Starting at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Conley and volunteers began preparing 650 pounds of carnitas, 400 pounds of rice, 500 pounds of beans, 2,400 tortillas, 84 quarts of salsa, and 250 pounds of chips. It was enough to feed roughly 400 families, Conley estimated.

“We’re going to run out for sure,” he said.

Sherri Meister waited in line on the blacktop of the Salsa Brava parking lot to receive her family pack of food. A resident of the Timberline neighborhood, she also had to evacuated during the Tunnel Fire.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” she said. “It's more stressful each time because it seems like it's getting closer and closer to where I live.”

Meister expressed gratitude that she didn’t have to add to her stress by thinking about spending money on food for another meal away from home.

“I just hope my house survives the night,” she said.

Also in line was Carol Barker, another Timberline resident, who said evacuating the Pipeline Fire was easier than evacuating the Tunnel Fire because she had time to “wise up” and “get better organized.”

Barker evacuated “voluntarily” before evacuation orders were given. As soon as she saw smoke in the east, she knew it was time to go.

“We didn’t want to take any more chances,” she said.

That sentiment was shared by Sherry Whitehair, who also evacuated from the Tunnel Fire, and decided to get a head start on the Pipeline Fire.

“I had a feeling the winds were going to bring it over the mountain,” Whitehair said. “And sure enough, they came back to the same neighborhood that was affected in the last fire.”

While the head start made Whitehair’s second evacuation a little easier, now she’s mostly concerned about the long term implications a relentless fire season has for her three children.

“This is my hometown,” she said. “I grew up here and I wanted the girls to have the same experience that I had growing up. These days I can't really take them up into the mountains anymore.”

When it came to the food she was picking up from Salsa Brava, Whitehair said Conley is “one of the best chefs in town.”

“This is one of our favorite restaurants,” she said. “So it's nice to have this food when we're going through something like this. It’s comfort food for the girls.”

“That’s what community is about,” said Conley in the back of the food truck while volunteers buzzed around putting finishing touches on the family food boxes. “We carry each other when we can't carry ourselves.”

In a past life, Conley was a smokejumper in Missoula, Montana, and he knows his way around a fire. He said the Pipeline Fire exploited a mixture of “zero fuel moisture, heavy slope, and high winds,” that represented “a recipe for disaster.” He said that throughout the day, 300-foot flames were visible on the mountain peaks from the restaurant parking lot. While he and his team put their hands to work feeding those affected, Conley is trying to keep his mind positive.

“The smoke hasn't even cleared yet, but I know from my experience that it won't be long before the meadows are full of flowers,” he said. “It's quite a bit too early to talk about that, but our mountain will heal and it will be better for future generations.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

