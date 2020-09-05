Saliva-based COVID-19 testing in Tusayan on Sept. 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing will be offered in Tusayan on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Canyon IMAX Theater, 450 Hwy 64, Tusayan, AZ.

The testing is provided through a partnership between Coconino County Health and Human Services, Arizona State University North County HealthCare and Tusayan Fire Department.

Saliva testing is not available for children under age 5. Those seeking COVID-19 saliva testing are asked to abstain from food or drink for 30 minutes prior to the test and are asked to register in advance at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 to expedite the testing process. To register, individuals will be asked to create an account and enter the agency code SALIVATEST. Anyone unable to complete the advanced registration online will be able to register at the testing site.

Results are available within 72 hours of the samples’ arrival at the lab and results will be received through an online portal.

Testing is provided on a first come first served basis and everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering. Inclement weather may require pauses in testing site operations. Notifications of operation pauses will be posted on the Coconino County Facebook page and at the testing sites.