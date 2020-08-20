Safety lists protect FMC patients

Alissa Rawlinson, a charge nurse in 2 East, has worked at FMC for 11 years and witnessed multiple patient falls.

“I’ve had them fall right in front of me, despite all the necessary interventions, but thankfully nothing really serious came of those,” Rawlinson said. “We do the best we can; there’s a lot of safety measures we have in place to prevent those. But it’s a little bit nerve-wracking if a patient falls in front of you.”

Though Rawlinson admitted adopting new routines at the hospital can be “a little bit stumble-y bumble-y,” she said it was not difficult for her to adjust — because she loves lists.

The rest of the team was on board with the changes, too. Jeffers said once she explained to her team why the cards were necessary, they joined in without hesitation because it was best for their patients.

“These actions may not seem like they’re that big of a deal, but when you add it all up and put it together, that is ultimately going to keep that patient as safe as possible,” Jeffers said. “We didn’t really have a systematic way prior to this of entering a room and making that mental checklist, it was just something that nurses did because they were taught these things in nursing school.”