Safety lists protect FMC patients

Sometimes a needed solution can start with a simple checklist.
Flagstaff Medical Center’s Step Down Unit and 2 East were among the first units in the hospital to adopt a new safety list that led both to surpass one year without any patients falling and hurting themselves.
“Falls are a serious thing; they can be detrimental to the patient, a cost for the patient and a cost for the hospital,” said Kimberly Oszust, a former charge nurse for the Step Down Unit who recently moved to the intensive care unit (ICU). “But this is something we can potentially prevent … and that’s where K-cards were brought into play.”
K-cards (Kamishibai cards) are inspired by a historical Japanese storytelling form using illustrated scrolls or boards. Toyota Production System notably used k-cards in order to visually identify and prevent potential manufacturing errors. The cards have also been used in office settings and various health care organizations.
At FMC, K-cards are used to help prevent patient falls by removing potential risk factors, one at a time. Nurses check their colleagues’ patients to ensure they have everything they might need within arm’s reach to prevent them from overextending, which could lead to a dangerous fall.
“It’s called a ‘measure-vention,’” explained Dr. John Mougin, chief quality officer for Northern Arizona Healthcare. “You’re measuring what you’re doing and you’re intervening if something needs to be done real-time. That’s a great way for prevention and I think it trains the brain to go into a room and see, is everything where it’s supposed to be for this patient to prevent a fall?”
The checklist includes things like if the patient’s call light is within reach, if their bed is in a low position and if they have nonskid socks available.
“So there’s less risk of a fall because they have everything right by them, or they have the necessary tools to call us if they do need that help,” Oszust said.
The Step Down Unit, which normally serves patients who need close monitoring but not at the level of those in the ICU, is now a designated COVID-19 unit. Both patient populations, though, are generally weak and therefore at a higher fall risk than some of the hospital’s other patients.
While a typical Step Down patient may be checked for fall risk once a day, Oszust said COVID patients are likely checked more often, in order to conserve personal protective equipment, which must be donned just before entering the room and doffed immediately after leaving to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Fall risk is also high for 2 East patients, both pre-pandemic and now that the unit has similarly acted as a COVID overflow unit.
“Our patients are complex and they’ve got lots of not only diagnoses and things that are affecting their health, but they’ve got a lot of attachments — they’ve got cardiac wires, IV lines and drips and monitoring equipment attached to them, so it definitely complicates someone’s ability to just simply walk around,” said Latisha Jeffers, clinical manager for 2 East.
Alissa Rawlinson, a charge nurse in 2 East, has worked at FMC for 11 years and witnessed multiple patient falls.
“I’ve had them fall right in front of me, despite all the necessary interventions, but thankfully nothing really serious came of those,” Rawlinson said. “We do the best we can; there’s a lot of safety measures we have in place to prevent those. But it’s a little bit nerve-wracking if a patient falls in front of you.”
Though Rawlinson admitted adopting new routines at the hospital can be “a little bit stumble-y bumble-y,” she said it was not difficult for her to adjust — because she loves lists.
The rest of the team was on board with the changes, too. Jeffers said once she explained to her team why the cards were necessary, they joined in without hesitation because it was best for their patients.
“These actions may not seem like they’re that big of a deal, but when you add it all up and put it together, that is ultimately going to keep that patient as safe as possible,” Jeffers said. “We didn’t really have a systematic way prior to this of entering a room and making that mental checklist, it was just something that nurses did because they were taught these things in nursing school.”
K-cards for falls are just one of numerous safety checks performed by employees throughout FMC as well as Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood. Future efforts to expand this initiative could include closer collaborations between nurses and physical therapists on what movements are safest for patients.
“We’ve got each other’s backs and we hold each other accountable and we can provide each other feedback and it’s good,” Rawlinson said. “As a nurse, each day is its own day and you’ve got a new challenge and adventure every day. [Preventing falls] is a huge priority, of course, but so are a lot of other things, too.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.