Safety award-winning Flagstaff UPS driver has never been busier than during COVID-19

He wears that iconic brown uniform like all other United Parcel Service drivers, but there’s something special sewn onto Art Milne’s left sleeve: a patch called the Circle of Honor, attesting to a sterling 25-year safety record on the road.
“When you’re delivering around town, people notice it,” said the Flagstaff resident, a UPS driver for nearly 29 years who recently entered the company’s Circle of Honor. “They say, ‘Wow, he’s decorated.’”
These days, though, there is more to safety for a UPS driver than just avoiding accidents. This past year, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has been perhaps the most challenging of Milne’s career.
For certain, it’s been the busiest.
Because more people are working from home, and opting to buy not just durable goods but staples such as food and toiletries online to avoid exposing themselves to possible contagion, UPS drivers like Milne have seen a sharp rise in package deliveries. It keeps drivers on their toes, and ever vigilant about safety — not just while driving but while delivering items and maintaining social distance protocols.
Many workers, in many fields, have had to adjust these past 12 months. And, arguably, none more so than package delivery women and men. UPS reports its has delivered 2.8 million more packages in the pandemic year than in the year before, 2019.
But Milne, 53, has been behind the wheel of the boxy brown truck long enough to take the challenge in stride. It helps that now, because of seniority, he has his pick of routes and has chosen to deliver far, far away from the bustle of downtown Flagstaff — Grand Canyon Village. It’s a nice cruise down highways 180 and 64 for him every day from the UPS center in Flagstaff, but he’s still been crazy busy.
“Everything is online,” Milne said. “Groceries, cat litter, water. This has been my busiest year of 29 years. The volume has gone up because of Amazon and everybody staying home because of COVID. People are at home and are stuck working from home, so they order all their Costco and Target.com stuff and Amazon, groceries and medication.
“The UPS center in Flagstaff has doubled in size. We have 10 more drivers than just a few years ago. I just deliver now in the Canyon village. It’s still a lot but compared to the drivers in Flagstaff, on South Milton, University Heights, that’s really a lot. But I must say, the (customers) have been appreciative. They’re like, ‘Thank you, thank you.’”
Delivery people, first deemed “essential workers” during the height of the coronavirus lockdown last spring, have been hailed by some as “heroes” for working during the pandemic.
But Milne seems almost embarrassed by the attention. He’s just doing his job. Only now, his job entails delivery more packages but limiting his contact with the recipients in order to abide by safe practices.
“People put at their front doors these gift baskets for us,” he said. “Gatorade if it’s hot out. Snacks. Granola bars, bags of Doritos, Power Bars. Still, you get some people sitting on their front porch or washing their car in the driveway, and you pull up and you’ve got a mask on, but they’ll tell you to stop halfway up the driveway. They don’t want you to get closer to the front door and for you to hand them the package. That’s fine.”
'Hustle, hustle, hustle'
These encounters take some getting used to. But, for Milne, the essentials of the job have not changed: deliver packages swiftly and safely and keep moving.
“We’ve got to hustle, hustle, hustle,” he said, regarding UPS’s culture for drivers. “Or, rather, they call it a ‘brisk pace.’ Not running. Not that. Because running can be unsafe. So it’s a brisk pace. It’s all about the training you get with the company. They are called ‘methods.’”
Given the high volume of miles he’s logged over nearly three decades behind the wheel of brown trucks, Milne’s safety record has been laudable. Only twice, he can recall, has an inattentive driver rear-ended his truck. Milne, himself, has caused no accidents. Hence, his Circle of Honor award.
UPS prides itself on its safety record, and those methods of which Milne speaks include “The Five Seeing Habits”: aim high in steering and find a safe path well ahead; get the big picture, stay back and see it all; keep your eyes moving, scan, don’t stare; leave yourself an out and be prepared to expect the unexpected; and make sure drivers see you, don’t gamble, use your horn, lights and signals.
Nearly a decade ago, UPS was one of the first delivery companies to digitally track its drivers using an elaborate array of sensors that send information to a central database about a driver’s rate of speed, sudden braking, her or his time between deliveries and even whether the seat belt has been engaged. UPS, for instance, doesn't like its drivers to go in reverse too often — a risk for accidents — so it monitors that, as well.
A company spokeswoman said the oversight is used “to help provide visibility to package location, improve route efficiency, and keep our employees safe, by providing stats that might indicate unsafe driving behaviors, such as the number of times the vehicle backed, if the seat belt is being used, and if the DIAD (Delivery Information Acquisition Device) was in its holder while the vehicle was in motion. The information is used by the safety committee to help train our drivers on safe driving behaviors.”
As for COVID safety protocols, UPS follows similar steps that many customer-service-base businesses employ, such as enhanced cleaning for shared equipment and providing sanitizing for vehicles. UPS, too, has continued mask mandates for employees, even in state that have relaxed or eliminated restrictions.
Milne says he feels safe at work and on the road. He said he chose the Grand Canyon route — after spending much of his earlier career delivering in Flagstaff — not because of COVID concerns but because there’s not as much traffic outside of the city and it’s not quite as busy.
“Over the last year, drivers are getting more aggressive, so you’ve got to watch out,” he said with a chuckle. “The drivers of northern Arizona can keep you on your toes.”
And how does Milne decompress after typically busy days delivering packages at that company-mandated brisk pace?
“I bought a hot tub,” he said.