Safety award-winning Flagstaff UPS driver has never been busier than during COVID-19

“People put at their front doors these gift baskets for us,” he said. “Gatorade if it’s hot out. Snacks. Granola bars, bags of Doritos, Power Bars. Still, you get some people sitting on their front porch or washing their car in the driveway, and you pull up and you’ve got a mask on, but they’ll tell you to stop halfway up the driveway. They don’t want you to get closer to the front door and for you to hand them the package. That’s fine.”

'Hustle, hustle, hustle'

These encounters take some getting used to. But, for Milne, the essentials of the job have not changed: deliver packages swiftly and safely and keep moving.

“We’ve got to hustle, hustle, hustle,” he said, regarding UPS’s culture for drivers. “Or, rather, they call it a ‘brisk pace.’ Not running. Not that. Because running can be unsafe. So it’s a brisk pace. It’s all about the training you get with the company. They are called ‘methods.’”

Given the high volume of miles he’s logged over nearly three decades behind the wheel of brown trucks, Milne’s safety record has been laudable. Only twice, he can recall, has an inattentive driver rear-ended his truck. Milne, himself, has caused no accidents. Hence, his Circle of Honor award.