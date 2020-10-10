Sadler gives keynote presentation during Flagstaff Festival of Science

The Flagstaff Festival of Science started out on the evening of Sept. 18 with the traditional ballet performance by the Caped Crusaders of Science, featuring the NAU Community Music and Dance Academy with choreography by Andrew Needhammer. In the midst of the ongoing pandemic and with respect to the social distancing guidelines, many events throughout the festival were available virtually for the first time. Kicking off the W. L. Gore & Associates keynote presentation was renowned Earth scientist Christa Sadler.

Sadler is not only a paleontologist with multiple publications, but also a naturalist, guide, and educator. Throughout her presentation, Sadler mentioned her experience in field work as well as her enthusiasm to shed light on the joys and positive experiences that can be had with science.

While encouraging the audience to embrace their curiosity on the subject, Sadler also included multiple segments called “Fossil Intermissions” in which she presented some of her favorite fossils and replicas with an enticing backstory to each item.