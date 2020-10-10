Sadler gives keynote presentation during Flagstaff Festival of Science

The Flagstaff Festival of Science started out on the evening of Sept. 18 with the traditional ballet performance by the Caped Crusaders of Science, featuring the NAU Community Music and Dance Academy with choreography by Andrew Needhammer. In the midst of the ongoing pandemic and with respect to the social distancing guidelines, many events throughout the festival were available virtually for the first time. Kicking off the W. L. Gore & Associates keynote presentation was renowned Earth scientist Christa Sadler.
Sadler is not only a paleontologist with multiple publications, but also a naturalist, guide, and educator. Throughout her presentation, Sadler mentioned her experience in field work as well as her enthusiasm to shed light on the joys and positive experiences that can be had with science.
While encouraging the audience to embrace their curiosity on the subject, Sadler also included multiple segments called “Fossil Intermissions” in which she presented some of her favorite fossils and replicas with an enticing backstory to each item.
Along with fun facts and educational stories, Sadler introduced various methods in which people of all ages, genders and backgrounds can get involved in their communities and become heroes in science without being actual scientists. Some of the options to get involved are convenient enough to let you do them from the comfort of your own home; this includes, but is not limited to, watching science-based channels on YouTube that help general audiences easily grasp some of the more complicated concepts of certain scientific topics.
In a pandemic-free world, some of the other options to get involved include volunteering at national parks, taking a class at a museum, or becoming a citizen scientist. Becoming a citizen scientist just means getting involved in projects that are being run by scientists from different institutions. Much of any scientific publication is dependent on the information gathered by citizen scientists, which help further along educational findings as well as facilitate policy changes on a local or even federal scale.
If you’re unsure how to get started on becoming a citizen scientist, another remote suggestion Sadler had to offer was to join the Zooniverse (zooniverse.org), which is the largest repository of projects that use citizen scientists to help gather information and overall assist in a variety of different projects. Such work can be used to cover a wide range of subjects like physics, astronomy, botany, and many others. The information a citizen scientist can relay and provide from examining a photo that was provided can help provide assistance to scientists conducting research or other work.
Another convenient option for getting started in scientific exploration is downloading and using an app called iNaturalist, which is designed to help people notate and input their daily observations. With high enough quality data, information submitted could even be added to the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, a worldwide open source database. Work like this can be a fun experience for any one person with free time or even whole families to do together.
All in all, Sadler’s entire presentation made for an exciting, insightful and informative experience that proves anyone can get involved with science and have a great time doing it.
During a live Q&A after the presentation, Sadler also delved into a multitude of topics by answering questions that were submitted online from people all over the world. A topic she made sure to mention was her passion for combating longtime stigmas surrounding science that often intimidate many people out of pursuing a scientific career. In addition to her many accomplishments and knowledge, Sadler also made sure to note her passion in clarifying that anyone can get involved in a scientific career and openly encouraged more women to follow their passions and bravely fight any intimidation they may encounter along the way.
Stephanie Martinez is this year's NAU NASA Space Grant intern.
