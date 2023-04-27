After three years of sitting empty, shiny new RVs and campers now fill the building that once held Camping World in Bellemont.

The lot had sat empty after Camping World suddenly closed the location in 2019, along with dozens of others across the country, giving local employees only a week's notice.

But this month, the newly renovated showroom is teaming with life after RV Country moved from its location at the Flagstaff Mall, expanding into the larger space in Bellemont.

For some RV Country employees, the new space is actually quite familiar.

Eddie Babbitt and Will Stoneburner both worked at Camping World for close to seven years back in the day, although both left shortly before the company suddenly closed the Bellemont location.

Walking back into the location and bringing new life to the old site was a unique feeling, Babbitt said.

“It was kind of like a new beginning, I guess, starting from scratch,” Babbitt said. “I was really excited to get back out to this facility.”

And Stoneburner agreed, adding that being able to return felt like something positive could come out of the previous events.

“I mean, it's kind of bittersweet, and making it full circle,” Stoneburner said. “With the changes that we've made, with the indoor showroom now, it's the same building, but it doesn't feel like the same building. I don't know, I'm excited to be back out here, and with RV Country instead of Camping World.”

Kevin McCoy, RV Country’s general manager, shares those feelings.

When the Camping World closed, McCoy was working just down the street as the general manager of Arizona Route 66 RVs and knew many of the employees who lost their jobs.

“When Camping World left, it was it was a really hard moment for a lot of folks in Flagstaff, a lot of people who were losing their jobs and probably felt like they were looked at as just a number by a big corporate chain like Camping World,” McCoy said, adding that it has felt great to be a part of the renewal of the site.

But the move is about more than sentimentality. McCoy says the larger location was a great opportunity for RV Country.

The new location is larger than their previous location at the mall by several acres, McCoy said.

That means more RVs available to customers, a larger parts department and the ability to service more RVs at one time.

“We’ve got room to be working on 10-plus RVs at a time,” McCoy said. “So for us, it was the right move, because it was just a matter of opportunity; […] this is giving us the opportunity to have more RVs available on our lot to sell and to show to customers.”

McCoy said the move means RV Country now has the largest parts department for RVs in northern Arizona.

With the expansion of those departments, McCoy said, they have also been increasing staffing. McCoy said RV Country is beefing up the staff total from 10 employees at the mall location to upward of 20 at the new location.

The move comes as the RV industry has seen a huge boom in recent years.

Like so many other outdoor-focused industries, McCoy said, they saw demand for RVs explode throughout the COVID-19 era, while simultaneously having the same supply chain issues experienced by so many other business.

All the while, social media trends such as “van life” have also increased the demand for RVs and campers.

That drove the price of new and used RVs way up. But McCoy said as those supply chain issues have calmed down, so has the price, even though the demand for RVs is still high.

RV Country completed the move about two weeks ago, McCoy said, although physically moving everything was no simple task. They had to move all their RVs, then their entire parts department, followed by the service department, and so on.