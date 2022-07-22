Runoff from Pipeline Fire scar kills fish in Flagstaff pond

A popular fishing spot in Flagstaff saw a “significant” die-off of fish early this week due to downstream effects of rain falling on the Pipeline Fire scar.

The Frances Short Pond, a man-made pond on the Rio de Flag that is stocked and monitored by the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), is estimated to have lost a majority of its fish due to the event. While AZGFD continues to monitor conditions in the pond, it likely will not be restocked with fish until spring 2023.

While die-offs like the one this week are not uncommon at Frances Short Pond, the latest was clearly precipitated by runoff from the Pipeline Fire scar, said Matt Rinker, AZGFD aquatic specialist for the region.

Ultimately, the cause for fish mortality is declining oxygen levels in the pond, a condition exacerbated by ash and debris from the Pipeline Fire scar making its way through the Rio De Flag water system.

Debris of this nature affects aquatic ecosystems in two ways, Rinker explained.

The first is by simply muddying the waters and making it more difficult for light to shine through.

“The aquatic plants in the pond would normally have light penetrating through the water column, and allowing them to go through their natural processes and create oxygen,” Rinker said. “When the water’s really dirty, they can't do that.”

The second effect has to do with the fact that fire ash and debris is “devoid of oxygen” to begin with.

“So you're reducing oxygen by the sediment, ash and debris coming in as well,” Rinker said. “It was a double-edged sword there.”

Even without the added impacts of debris from the Pipeline Fire scar, this time of year is usually characterized by “water quality issues,” Rinker said.

“During the monsoon season, we get a lot of quasi-cloudy days that hide the sun from those plants and don’t allow them to photosynthesize as well as they would normally,” he said. “So that can reduce the oxygen and our water temperatures are elevated -- which is also stressful to fish. Then also our pH levels are varying greatly. Oftentimes, they're high. All of that adds stress to the fish.”

These stressful conditions add up to a time of year where “fish don’t always make it.” This is a known pattern among AZGFD, and the reason behind the solar-powered aerators that help retain oxygen levels in Frances Short Pond. But even with these aerators, conditions in the pond don’t always stay compatible with aquatic life.

With the added stressor of debris from the Pipeline Fire scar, a die-off in the pond was expected, Rinker said.

“We had monitored water quality on Monday right before the fish kill happened,” he said. “We knew it was going to happen. We contacted the City of Flagstaff and coordinated delivery of a mobile dumpster, and went out the next morning and started cleaning up the fish kill.”

Las year, a similar die-off attracted volunteers from across the Flagstaff community to help with the cleanup.

This time, that wasn’t necessary.

“The city was great to work with,” Rinker said. “And at least we're not leaving behind a stinky mess.”

While the total extent of the die-off is unclear, Rinker expects a majority of fish did not survive the lower oxygen levels.

“I’d be surprised if there were many fish left swimming around,” he said.

Of all the species in the pond, he added that the catfish are most likely to have survived. There are also potential impacts for wildlife that have grown accustomed to the presence of fish in the pond.

“Osprey and eagles are present at places like Frances Short Pond because we put fish there,” Rinker said. “It's hard to say specifically what the fate of those other water obligate species or fish obligate species will be. But it’s not ideal, for sure.”

When it comes to restocking fish into the pond, “It all depends on how quickly it recovers,” he said. “Conditions have to be suitable for fish to survive.”

An exact timeline is difficult to pin down, but Rinker thinks it’s reasonable to expect that restocking won’t occur until spring of 2023.

For Joseph Regan, a Flagstaff fisherman who has been casting his line at Frances Short Pond for 15 years, restocking the pond is not an immediate concern.

He said he comes out to fish at the pond at least once a week, and fish or no fish, he’s content to “get what he gets.”

“I usually just catch and release, but it's just fun to come out and get away from everything and get away from everybody,” he said.

Regan was surprised to learn that the Pipeline Fire could have such an impact on the pond, but this was not the first time he’s seen fish die at Frances Short Pond.

“Almost every year here, when the monsoons come, they bring in all of the stuff off the roads, the salts and all that stuff,” he said. “So there's always some that die. And usually it's the trout, the sun fish, blue gills and stuff like that. Usually the bass and catfish are all right.”