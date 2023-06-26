A Flagstaff teen has been missing for four days.

Morgan Moore ran away from her home on Elder Drive in Flagstaff. She was reported missing by a family member on Thursday who told police they were bedridden as a result of recent surgery and weren’t able to stop Moore from leaving the house.

Moore is known to visit Bushmaster Park frequently, and Flagstaff police say they have received several tips over the weekend referencing her possible whereabouts.

Police spokesperson Jerry Rintala told the Arizona Daily Sun that police have been following up on community tips and believe Moore is still in the city.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees or has any information on Moore to call them at (928)774-1414, or dial Silent Witness at (928)774-6111.