Route 66 by city hall reduced to two lanes as construction continues

A Flagstaff construction project along outside city hall will begin impacting traffic this week on Route 66.

Construction crews have already been working for almost two weeks, but beginning at 8 p.m. on March 13, that work will reduce the nearby section of Route 66 to two lanes.

The work is set to continue until 5 a.m. on March 23 and needed as city crews are relocating sewer, reclaimed water and gas lines from the current channel of the Rio de Flag to either side of the project. They are also relocating a storm water drain.

Because of the traffic impacts, the city advised drivers to use alternate routes when possible.

All the work is in preparation for both the city’s Rio de Flag flood control project and a future project by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Within the next year, an ADOT spokesperson said the state is planning to replace the section of Route 66 which runs over the Rio de Flag. Some of that work may begin this year before winter weather halts construction but the majority of the work is likely to occur in 2021, the spokesperson said.

The traffic restrictions will be in place until the March 23 although most construction work will be done when traffic is at its lightest throughout the day and the night.

