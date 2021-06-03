Route 66 will close near downtown Flagstaff next week

Locals and visitors planning to commute along the Historic Route 66 in the Flagstaff area next week should consider alternative travel routes.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is slated to begin to replace the Rio de Flag bridge on June 10, resulting in the Historic Route 66’s closure in front of city hall.

According to ADOT, Historic Route 66, also known as Business Loop 40, will be closed in both directions between US 180, known locally as Humphreys Street, and the Sitgreaves Street and Santa Fe Avenue intersection from 9 p.m. Thursday, June 10, to 6 a.m. Friday, June 18. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the closure.

Drivers heading north on Milton Avenue toward downtown Flagstaff will be detoured onto Butler Avenue to San Francisco Street. Local drivers, and those visiting the area from the Valley and southern Arizona are encouraged to use I-40 eastbound to Butler Avenue to bypass the traffic impacts due to construction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Drivers heading south on US 180 are encouraged to use Switzer Canyon Drive to Historic Route 66 to bypass traffic impacts. Drivers who head south on US 180 in the downtown area, to get to points south and west of the project area, will turn left on Route 66 and use Beaver Street to head south to Butler Avenue and make a right to connect with Milton Road.