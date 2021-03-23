Route 66 Museum Club is open for business again

For now, management is looking to keep the club’s capacity to a minimum.

“We’re trying to be COVID conscious,” Thompson said. “According to the governor, we can be open full capacity -- which is 280 people. You look around here, how the hell are you going to get 280 people in here during COVID?”

The Museum Club first began operating as a nightclub in 1936, but before then, the building was constructed in 1931 to serve as a taxidermy shop. To this day, visitors are met with mounted animal heads resting on the building's wooden framework -- a testament to its rich history.

As the club reopens, it will offer a few new renovations, bar manager Tony Garry said. One planned addition is a large patio flanking the outside of the club, which should be fully operational when the weather gets warmer.

Food service, which was added under the previous owner, is another feature that could see a pick-me-up. During the pandemic, Douthit transitioned the club from operating as a bar to a restaurant.

“We are going to bring back the kitchen, not because of the [pandemic], but because the owners want to reintroduce the kitchen again.” Garry said. “So we're looking into that. That's probably sometime down the road to bring a full-on kitchen.”