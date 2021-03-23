Route 66 Museum Club is open for business again in Flagstaff

The Museum Club might have closed its doors earlier this year, but if you ask loyal patrons and staff, “the Zoo will never die.”
Last week, the club appeared very much alive as a small crowd gathered to welcome back the Route 66 icon that has recently reopened under new ownership.
“It could fall down before it shuts down,” Mike Thompson, the club’s new booking manager, said. “That’s a real possibility”
A few weeks after previous owner Dru Douthit shut down operations citing pandemic struggles, the club was purchased by a local company called “The Zookeepers,” which was formed by local residents to purchase the club, Thompson said.
“The biggest thing is giving Flagstaff back their favorite bar, cleaning it up and making it better than it was,” assistant manager Bridget Laber said. “People miss it. Some people have met their husbands and wives here and, you know, it'd be cool to see that again.”
The club will stay the same for the most part, offering live entertainment, country music and dime beer nights. Country dancing is expected to make a comeback as well once the COVID-19 pandemic allows for larger crowds and gatherings.
For now, management is looking to keep the club’s capacity to a minimum.
“We’re trying to be COVID conscious,” Thompson said. “According to the governor, we can be open full capacity -- which is 280 people. You look around here, how the hell are you going to get 280 people in here during COVID?”
The Museum Club first began operating as a nightclub in 1936, but before then, the building was constructed in 1931 to serve as a taxidermy shop. To this day, visitors are met with mounted animal heads resting on the building's wooden framework -- a testament to its rich history.
As the club reopens, it will offer a few new renovations, bar manager Tony Garry said. One planned addition is a large patio flanking the outside of the club, which should be fully operational when the weather gets warmer.
Food service, which was added under the previous owner, is another feature that could see a pick-me-up. During the pandemic, Douthit transitioned the club from operating as a bar to a restaurant.
“We are going to bring back the kitchen, not because of the [pandemic], but because the owners want to reintroduce the kitchen again.” Garry said. “So we're looking into that. That's probably sometime down the road to bring a full-on kitchen.”
The management behind the bar should stay familiar as well, as most staff had worked at the Museum Club prior to the reopening, Thompson said. Laber didn’t work at the bar when it closed, but said the members of the staff are hoping to find success this time around despite pandemic restrictions.