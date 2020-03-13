Rose Toehe takes up the position of Indigenous coordinator for Flagstaff

The city of Flagstaff has a new coordinator for Indigenous initiatives in the form of Flagstaff’s 2019 female citizen of the year.

Rose Toehe, an active member of the Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff (ICF), is taking up the position which is now funded on a permanent basis.

Previously Catherine Esquivel was in the post, although the Flagstaff City Council had funded the Indigenous coordinator position for only 19 hours a week with one-time, discretionary dollars.

However, when that changed this year, Toehe said she felt it was her duty to step up to the plate.

“I think anyone who advocates for people and finds themselves in a situation where there is this opportunity, they step up and take it,” Toehe told the Arizona Daily Sun. “We’re going to have some hard conversations, but we’re also going to listen to each other and that’s something that I think is better today than it has been in the past.”

And through those hard conversations, Toehe said they can hopefully improve the relationships between Native American people and the city of Flagstaff, the county and law enforcement agencies.

The relationship between the city and both Native American residents and surrounding tribes has often not been a positive one.