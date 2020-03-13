Rose Toehe takes up the position of Indigenous coordinator for Flagstaff

The city of Flagstaff has a new coordinator for Indigenous initiatives in the form of Flagstaff’s 2019 female citizen of the year.
Rose Toehe, an active member of the Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff (ICF), is taking up the position which is now funded on a permanent basis.
Previously Catherine Esquivel was in the post, although the Flagstaff City Council had funded the Indigenous coordinator position for only 19 hours a week with one-time, discretionary dollars.
However, when that changed this year, Toehe said she felt it was her duty to step up to the plate.
“I think anyone who advocates for people and finds themselves in a situation where there is this opportunity, they step up and take it,” Toehe told the Arizona Daily Sun. “We’re going to have some hard conversations, but we’re also going to listen to each other and that’s something that I think is better today than it has been in the past.”
And through those hard conversations, Toehe said they can hopefully improve the relationships between Native American people and the city of Flagstaff, the county and law enforcement agencies.
The relationship between the city and both Native American residents and surrounding tribes has often not been a positive one.
Perhaps most prominently, the city’s decision to provide reclaimed water for use in snowmaking operations on the San Francisco Peaks, which are sacred to 13 tribes, led to protests by Native American residents and lawsuits from some nearby tribes.
City spokesperson Jessica Drum agreed and said city leaders know that not everyone will always see eye to eye, but that those hard conversations are the only way to move forward.
“I think it’s a partnership between the city and the indigenous community to have this position, and I really commend the city because they realized it does deserve to be a full-time position,” Toehe said. “We realize there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”
In concrete terms, Toehe said she will be working toward the goals outlined in the city’s strategic plan to address indigenous issues, including the development of a Native American cultural center, Toehe said.
That plan was developed in collaboration with ICF and addresses issues of visibility of the Native American communities in the city, economic inclusion and transportation, wellness education and housing, Toehe said.
Many of those topics came directly out of a series of town halls organized and hosted by ICF and the city in 2016 and 2017.
The position of indigenous coordinator at the city was also a suggestion that came out of those forums and Toehe said in that way, the position makes formal the collaboration between ICF and the city.
“ICF advocated for this position and so in that way a lot of the forum recommendations will be fulfilled and that is what the city supported, what the council had supported,” Toehe said.
Toehe, who is Navajo and Ute, has a long history of working on issues faced by Native Americans in Flagstaff and Coconino County. Toehe helped create and run a program training Flagstaff police officers on how to interact with Native American people and pushed the county to change an ordinance banning fires to accommodate fires for ceremonial uses.
Before taking up the position with the city, Toehe worked for the Coconino County Health and Human Services department. She is also on the Inter-Tribal Advisory Council for the County Board of Supervisors and is on the elder council for the American Indian Science and Engineering Society.