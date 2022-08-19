Room with a view: HistoriCorps restores Buck Mountain Lookout Tower

Wind rips through the clumped forest overstory at the top of Buck Mountain. Tent flaps clap in the air and faithful dogs take cover under the HistoriCorps work trailer, full of dusty supplies and building materials.

The rag-tag crew of preservationists and retirees slowly rise from their camps, the promising smell of coffee mixing with the caramel turpentine of ponderosa pine. Above them, a tall vanguard watches the sleepy progression. The Buck Mountain Lookout Tower, one of a handful of remaining historic CT-2 design towers, glints majestic in the rising sun as its revivers awaken.

In the 1930s, Franklin Roosevelt enacted the New Deal, forming the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and putting millions of young men to work building America’s infrastructure. The Buck Mountain Lookout Tower was first built in 1939, the year marking the start of the Second World War. Because construction staples like metal were being diverted to war manufacturing, the lookout was constructed entirely from treated wood primarily from the stands surrounding it.

Unaware of worldly conflicts both then and now, the tower still stands sentinel on what is now the Mogollon Rim Ranger District, though the district was “Long Valley Ranger District” when the tower was first erected. It was added to the National Historic Register in 2001. The 30-foot tower has a modified live-in cabin with encircling 14-foot catwalk, allowing the fire lookout a modest living space and room to walk about. These details made it a perfect candidate for the Coconino National Forest’s “Room with a view” cabin rental program.

But before someone could strut along the catwalk in earnest again, the tower needed a serious facelift.

Following a lengthy rebuild in 1943, the tower was fixed countless times and restored in 2003 in an effort to retain its historic character and structural integrity. Just south of Mormon Lake, the tower marks the end of a scenic forested dirt route lined with persistent scrubby pines and wildflowers. Near the top of this rough road, the forest opens to gloriously clear views of Apache Maid Mountain, rugged gorges of West Clear Creek, rusty red rock country of Sedona and even glimpses of the elusive Fossil Creek Wilderness area to the south.

Once a critical asset in fighting fires on the Mogollon Rim, advances in fire management technology rendered the Buck Mountain Lookout a mere relic of the past, a sentry battered by wind and rain on an isolated mountaintop. Drones and satellites continue to prove fire lookouts increasingly obsolete. Just a handful of fire lookouts remain actively staffed within American national forests today.

Lookout towers came to the forefront in the late 1930s after the year 1910 “when the mountains roared” and catastrophic forest fires in Idaho, Montana and Washington consumed three million acres of prime virgin timber and 85 people perished. By the late 1930s, more than 5,000 lookout towers had been constructed in response to these catastrophic fires. Of those, 611 were built by President Roosevelt’s “green army” of CCC engineers. The Buck Mountain Lookout is a part of this legacy.

“The quantities of each material furnished, and the workmanship of fabrication shall be as such to permit of the assembly of a strong, tight, well-finished, workmanlike structure, complete in accordance with the (attached) plans” states the 1938 Forest Service “Standard Lookout Structure Plans” Forest Service guidebook. Prepared by the Division of Engineering, the book elaborates on lookout structure type and application to specific forests. The CT-2 design was designated for the Pacific Northwest region, making the Buck Mountain lookout a rare anomaly in the arid southwest.

Early fire spotters served as “smoke-chasers” and fought fires with whatever tools they could carry. They traveled on foot or by horse, often toting shovels, pulaskis, and axes. They communicated through heliograph, a device using two mirrors to reflect sunlight, in Morse code messages to each other. Many of these lookout operators were forestry students taking on seasonal jobs to beef up their resume. During fire season, these posts operated seven days a week.

After the conclusion of WWII, the number of fire lookout towers saw a sharp decline as technology improved. By 1964, only 250 lookouts were still in use.

The HistoriCorps crew is up and lively, quickly getting to work on the repairs for the day. The team is nearly finished in their restoration work, having repaired stair treads and railings up the ribcage of the tower, sanded and refinished the cabin floor, restored roof hatch doors, repaired, and refinished the built-in furniture, restored cabin siding and shutters. There is still some work to be done on the catwalk handrails and stair treads, but the crew is rounding a corner in their project.

HistoriCorps’ handiwork can be seen throughout the Coconino National Forest. The nearby Mormon Lake Guard Station has seen the group’s restoration touch, in addition to last year’s Crescent Moon Ranch restoration project. The nonprofit group “provides volunteers of all skill levels with a hands-on experience preserving historic structures on public lands across America…HistoriCorps works to ensure America’s cultural and historical resources exist for generation to come,” according to their website. HistoriCorps and the Coconino National Forest have fostered a pivotal working relationship, and the organization has been critical in making the Buck Mountain Lookout a feasible cabin rental.

The Coconino National Forest staff acts as the resource managers, identifying the project and partnering with HistoriCorps to create lasting change. Funding for the project came directly from the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). Signed into law on August 4, 2020, the act provides major investments to address deferred maintenance needs and increase recreational access to public lands. The Forest Service is investing in much-needed maintenance for critical facilities and infrastructure like this lookout tower.

When finished, Buck Mountain will be the first rentable lookout tower in the entire Southwest region.

The goal of the restoration project spans far beyond preservation, though rehabilitation is critical for the lookout. The forest plans “adaptive reuse” of the site, with the intent being to preserve the building without any significant alterations in preparation for public use. The finished product's goal is to bring the lookout back to its glory days of operation. Beloved by the public, fire lookouts connect us to the past and help us understand the present.

The Coconino National Forest hopes the Buck Mountain Lookout cabin rental will do just that; act as a connection in the chain of history, linking us to the fire lookouts that stayed there for generations. Revenue from the cabin rental will go directly into the operation and maintenance of the lookout.

Clinging to a ladder perched on the right side of the tower, a volunteer cautiously trims the branches of a tree exploring the airspace a little too close to the tower. The lookout sighs in the breeze, thankful for the restoration work and promise of new visitors.

The HistoriCorps crew scurries around the base of the tower, looking like dutiful ants from the cabin space above. Each has a job, a mission critical to the lifespan of the tower. Kaibab National Forest Public Services Staff Officer Jeremy Haines and Coconino National Forest Mogollon Rim District Archeologist Melissa Julien supervise their work, chatting with the crew about restoration practices and the history of the tower.

Julien turns ecstatic while climbing the lookout’s wooden stairs, fingers grazing the handrail in support while ascending its thoracic cage. Her dream is coming true. Historic places on the Coconino are being restored thanks to the funding from GAOA, and she’s excited to release her lookout tower back into the public’s hands.

She glides up the tower, examining the restoration work and commenting on the importance of it. When she reaches the top, she sees what will surely shock the public: 360-degree views of her beloved forest, tall pine restless in the wind. A geologic marvel stands before her. At 200 miles long and rising 2,000 feet from the landscape, the Mogollon Rim features sedimentary, volcanic, and metamorphic rock dating as far back as the Precambrian era.

Inside the cabin, the living area still looks like it came from a by-gone era itself. The floors were completely redone by HistoriCorps, but the dutiful fridge will need to be replaced and water pumped in for the tiny sink. A small, square space, the cabin could house one or two people comfortably. An abbreviated twin-sized bed frame that doubles as a bench is tucked in a corner; plastic drop cloths taped to the floor space. Beautifully restored glass windows line the cabin, framing the impossible view outside.

Julien smiles, turns and walks the perimeter of the catwalk lining the cabin. Her hands grip the handrail more steadily as she envisions the generations to come.

When added to the “Rooms with a View” program, the Buck Mountain Lookout Tower will be available on a first-come-first-served basis and may be rented through Recreation.gov, where all cabin rentals in the state of Arizona are found. This lengthy process may take a few years to finalize.

In the meantime, excitement, in addition to the tower itself, has been restored on the Mogollon Rim.