Robert Gore, longtime president of W. L. Gore & Associates, dead at 83

Robert W. Gore, whose invention of the breathable-yet-waterproof fabric known as Gore-Tex revolutionized outdoor wear and helped spawn uses in numerous other fields, has died. He was 83.

Gore, who was president of W. L. Gore & Associates for almost 25 years and company chairman for 30 years, died on Thursday following a prolonged illness at his home in Delaware, company spokesperson Amy Calhoun confirmed Saturday.

During Gore's tenure, the business became a billion-dollar enterprise. W.L. Gore & Associates' location in Flagstaff hosts more than 2,500 jobs, with 3,700 jobs across Arizona. The business employs a total of 11,000 associates and generates an annual revenue of $3.7 billion.

Locally, the business matches United Way of Northern Arizona contributions in donations and helps sponsor the Flagstaff Festival of Science, according to Jessica Moran, spokeswoman for Gore.

Ginger Giovale, Bob's sister, said relatives are grieving the loss of Bob, who was both a leader of the company and the family.

"Many stories are being shared about his love for his children and everyone who considered him a relative, an associate or a friend," Giovale said. "In his own way, he showed his love for all of us. His memory will live for a long time as we remember his lessons."