Rita Cheng to leave role as NAU president

Northern Arizona University will soon need a new president: after six years in the role, Rita Cheng announced Tuesday she will not be seeking an extension of her contract, which expires in 2022.

“The diverse students of NAU have driven me to continue to serve as president of this tremendous institution which has demonstrated great success. Although a difficult decision, after 40 years in higher education, I have decided that it is time to step away from this role,” Cheng said Tuesday in a news release from the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR).

Cheng began her term as NAU’s 16th president on Aug. 15, 2014, replacing John Haeger, who had held the role since 2001. In 2018, the board approved Cheng’s first raise, from $390,000 to $475,000, and in 2019 it extended her contract to expire on June 30, 2022.

ABOR plans to begin a nationwide search for a replacement this fall. Cheng will continue to serve as president until her replacement is found.

Shortly after the ABOR announcement Tuesday, Cheng sent a letter to the campus community similarly revealing her upcoming departure, explaining that announcing her intention now will give the board enough time to find her replacement.